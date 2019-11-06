CLEAN ENERGY CO EXPANDING COMMUNITY SOLAR REACH TO MAINE

Creating renewable solar energy resources for residents, government, commercial, and industrial customers in New England.

/EIN News/ -- Falmouth, ME, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Co (CEC), the nation’s leading developer of community solar solutions, announced today that it has expanded its development activities to Maine, the company’s 17th active state. The company recently opened a new office in Falmouth, ME for local staff managing the organization’s robust growth plans in the state. CEC’s Maine project development team already has many community solar projects in development and continues to engage Maine landowners interested in leasing or selling their land to host a community solar farm.

Recent changes to a bipartisan solar energy bill (Maine Legislative Document 1711), signed June 17, 2019 – which directs the Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) to solicit 400MW of solar power over six years – will enable CEC to develop projects that deliver strong benefits to the host communities. These benefits include: significant financial construction investment, various high-paying jobs, lease payments for landowners, substantial tax revenues, and valuable utility system upgrades. CEC has extensive experience in all stages of project development, and takes special care to work closely with landowners, abutters, and community officials to ensure that the project meets the specific needs of each community.

In advance of the final rules being released by the MPUC in December, CEC is engaging potential subscribers across government, industrial, and commercial entities. Subscribers will be guaranteed savings on their electric utility bills for the life of the program; no purchase is required. These projects will not only provide savings to homeowners, renters, commercial businesses, and municipalities – but will also help the state reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and lower its greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re pleased to see Maine expand its solar legislation and look forward to bringing clean, renewable energy to the state. CEC built the first community solar projects in Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut and has extensive experience across the northeast. Our RooflessSolar™ product is a great option for homeowners who may not have roofs suitable for traditional solar and for businesses who lease their buildings,” said Tom Sweeney, President of Renewable Assets at Clean Energy Co. He went on to say, “With local staff already in place, we are now securing partnerships with local firms to perform electrical and civil engineering services, environmental evaluations, site surveys, and more – bringing solar jobs to Maine.”

Interested landowners and customers should contact maine@cleanenergyco.com.

About Clean Energy Collective

Clean Energy Co (CEC) is the nation’s leading developer of community solar solutions. CEC pioneered the model of delivering clean power-generation through medium-scale solar PV facilities accessible to all utility customers. Since establishing the country’s first community-owned solar array near El Jebel, Colorado in 2010, CEC has built or has under development more than 175 RooflessSolar projects with 35 utility partners across 17 states, serving thousands of customers, and representing more than 400 MW of community solar capacity. CEC is also the leading provider of community solar software and services to the utility, development and financial industries through its Community Solar Platform™. Visit www.cleanenergyco.com for more information, or join us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Kelly Hadayia Clean Energy Co 617-359-0535 kelly.hadayia@cleanenergyco.com



