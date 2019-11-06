The RealReal To Participate in Credit Suisse, J.P Morgan, UBS and Raymond James Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)--the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods--today announced that CEO Julie Wainwright and Chief Financial Officer Matt Gustke will participate in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Dec. 3. In addition, CFO Matt Gustke will participate in the J.P. Morgan Luxury & Brands Conference in Paris on Nov. 14, the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City on Dec. 10, and the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York City on Dec. 11.



The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With an expert behind every item, we provide a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items available online each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by brands from Gucci to Cartier, and hundreds more, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping. At our stores in Los Angeles as well as SoHo and the Upper East Side NYC, customers can shop and consign and meet with our experts to learn more about luxury authenticity and sustainability. At our nine Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are located in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free jewelry, watch and handbag valuations.

