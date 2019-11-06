ZoomInfo Launches Compliance API to Help Businesses Adhere to Data Privacy Obligations Outlined by GDPR and CCPA

Global Leader in GTM Intelligence Solutions Strengthens Commitment and Capabilities to Assist with Data Privacy and Compliance Within Everyday Workflows, Across All Marketing Automations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced the release of its Compliance API, created to help ZoomInfo customers understand the personal data they possess and more accurately respond to consumer requests under GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the forthcoming CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), as well as electronic communication laws. The API further demonstrates ZoomInfo’s commitment to promoting data privacy.



With integration available across all of the industry’s leading sales and marketing automation platforms, the ZoomInfo Compliance API automatically incorporates compliance alerts and actionable remedies across everyday business workflows -- ensuring a better customer experience and helping companies comply with consumer preferences under state and federal data privacy regulations.

“For decades, our data asset has helped companies go to market. What we realized is that same data asset can serve as a key input as companies work to comply with data privacy regulations,” said Henry Schuck, CEO and Founder of ZoomInfo. “Because of our robust legal, privacy, compliance, and product teams, we are able to constantly think forward about the issues, regulatory or otherwise, that our clients grapple with every day. The release of the compliance API is evidence of that.”

ZoomInfo’s Compliance API is uniquely capable of identifying a broad range of compliance complications, such as when someone has multiple inboxes at work, whether due to email aliases or even a maiden name. The API even uses employment history data to help customers remove contact information from a past employer, and it protects against a previously removed email alias re-populating in sales and marketing databases.

“It is a struggle to fully unsubscribe data subjects when so many people have variations of their email addresses at work and professionals are changing jobs on average every three years,” said Derek Smith, ZoomInfo’s Senior Vice President of Data. “Despite the known challenges, failing to remove a data subject puts companies at risk of violating privacy laws, which carry major fines. ZoomInfo’s Compliance API helps address this problem, right at the source of B2B data truth, to improve results and reduce exposure.”

Available today, more information about the ZoomInfo Compliance API can be found at: https://www.zoominfo.com/business/compliance

About ZoomInfo

Built over 20 years ago, ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg has become the go-to-market standard for over 13,500 companies worldwide. Designed to be the single source of truth, the ZoomInfo platform offers best-in-class technology paired with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts, companies, and opportunities essential to empower sales, marketing and recruiting professionals to hit their numbers. Deeply embedded into business workflows and technology stacks-- including integrations with the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications - ZoomInfo is capable of delivering more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth than any stand-alone solution. ZoomInfo’s investors include TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital. For more information about our leading marketing and sales intelligence solution , visit www.zoominfo.com .



Company Contact

Anna Fisher

VP of Marketing

617.826.2501

pr@zoominfo.com

Media Contact

Jack Murphy

Jack.murphy@icrinc.com

646-677-1834



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.