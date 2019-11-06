Holland Professional Driver Dan Runice Surpasses 3-Million-Mile Safety Milestone

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland professional driver Dan Runice has achieved the remarkable accomplishment of driving over 3 million consecutive miles without a preventable accident. To put this distance in perspective, 3 million miles is equivalent to driving across the United States, from coast to coast, more than 1,000 consecutive times---all without a single preventable accident.



“We are immensely proud of Dan and his 3-million-mile safe driving record,” said Tamara Jalving, YRC Worldwide Inc. Vice President of Safety. “His safety record represents decades of unwavering professionalism behind the wheel. We congratulate and thank him for his commitment to safety. Dan helps to make our highways safer while delivering award-winning quality service to our customers.”

Runice has been a professional driver for 38 years. He’s been with Holland for the past 25 years operating as a line haul driver out of the Tomah, Wisconsin, service center. His routes take him through some of the country’s most challenging weather conditions making his safe driving record all the more exceptional. Runice is one of 33 active Holland drivers to have reached this incredible safety milestone.

He attributes achieving 3-million consecutive miles without a preventable accident to his safe driving skills and to always being alert---with a bit of good luck thrown in. He watches other drivers around him, anticipates traffic flow, looks for unexpected behaviors, doesn’t crowd others, and always leaves an “out.” Traffic volumes are intense and filled with distractions. His safety advice: “Do not risk your life texting while driving.”

Runice and his wife Becky have three children and two grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoys watching his grandchildren participate in sports.

Holland recently celebrated Dan Runice’s 3-million-mile safety achievement at the Tomah service center with an award ceremony. He was presented with a commemorative 3-million-miler jacket, a plaque, tractor decals and a personalized 3-million-miler ring. Coworkers and his family members attended the celebration. Runice received a highway patrol police escort with flashing lights and sirens to the Tomah service center.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

