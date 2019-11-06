There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,808 in the last 365 days.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

  Q3 2019: Q3 2018:
Net sales: $52.4 million $47.9 million
Income before provision for income taxes: $2.0 million $1.7 million
Net income: $1.4 million $1.3 million
Diluted earnings per share: $0.32 per share $0.29 per share
Dividend declared per share: $0.17 per share $0.17 per share

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The results will be discussed in a conference call to be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST.  The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is “WSTG.”  This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts.

“We are pleased to report our second consecutive quarter of double digit growth in gross profit,” said Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This growth continues to be driven by our core strategy of investing in sustainable growth opportunities in our Lifeboat distribution business. The results demonstrate the scalability of the investments we began in 2018, with more than 40% of our gross profit growth in 2019 dropping through to our pretax income line.”

Operating Results Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 9% to $52.4 million compared to $47.9 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 11% to $48.8 million compared to $44.1 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 decreased 6% to $3.6 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted gross billings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 11% to $149.1 million compared to $134.0 million for the same period last year (see attached table for a discussion of adjusted gross billings).

Gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 12% to $7.1 million compared to $6.3 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 13% to $6.4 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 remained consistent with the same period in 2018 at $0.7 million.

Gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of net sales) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to 13.5% compared to 13.2% for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to 13.1% compared to 12.8% for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to 18.9% compared to 17.6% for the same period in 2018. The overall increase in gross profit margin was primarily caused by an increase in the percentage mix of our products which are recorded net of the related cost of sales, or an effective 100% gross margin.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to $5.1 million compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to increased salary and commission expense to support the increased sales on existing and new product lines. SG&A expenses were 9.7% of net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 10.2% for the same period in 2018.

The Company reported income before provision for income taxes of $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.6 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2018. The Company’s current period provision for income taxes was impacted by an increase in the provision for state income taxes for states which have enacted economic nexus statutes.

The Company reported net income of $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $0.32 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the same period in 2018.

On November 5, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable November 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures

As is further discussed in the attached tables, we use non-GAAP measures including adjusted gross billings as supplemental measures of the performance of our business.  Our use of these measures has limitations and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of our financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

–Tables Follow –

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
(732) 389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com




WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
         
    September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
         
ASSETS
         
Current assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,157     $ 14,883  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $720 and $785, respectively   86,436       81,351  
  Inventory, net   2,356       1,473  
  Vendor prepayments   187       3,172  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,224       1,988  
Total current assets   101,360       102,867  
         
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   1,308       1,588  
Right-of-use assets, net   1,881        
Accounts receivable long-term, net   2,040       3,156  
Other assets   138       215  
Deferred income taxes   98       145  
         
Total assets $ 106,825     $ 107,971  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
         
Current liabilities      
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,361     $ 66,653  
  Lease liability, current portion   397        
Total current liabilities   60,758       66,653  
         
  Lease liability, net of current portion   2,250        
  Deferred rent and tenant allowances         745  
Total liabilities   63,008       67,398  
         
Stockholders' equity      
  Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares    
  issued, and 4,507,215 and 4,496,494 shares outstanding , respectively   53       53  
  Additional paid-in capital   32,735       32,392  
  Treasury stock, at cost, 777,285 and 788,006 shares, respectively   (13,235 )     (13,447 )
  Retained earnings   25,458       22,994  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,194 )     (1,419 )
Total stockholders' equity   43,817       40,573  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 106,825     $ 107,971  
         

 

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                   
      Nine months ended   Three months ended
      September 30,    September 30, 
        2019       2018       2019       2018
Net Sales                
  Lifeboat segment   $ 136,189     $ 119,308     $ 48,815     $ 44,145
  TechXtend segment     11,708       13,081       3,548       3,778
  Total net sales     147,897       132,389       52,363       47,923
                   
Cost of sales                
  Lifeboat segment     116,481       102,209       42,429       38,506
  TechXtend segment     9,308       10,484       2,879       3,114
  Total cost of sales     125,789       112,693       45,308       41,620
                   
Gross profit                
  Lifeboat segment     19,708       17,099       6,386       5,639
  TechXtend segment     2,400       2,597       669       664
  Total gross profit     22,108       19,696       7,055       6,303
                   
Selling, general and administrative expenses                
  Selling costs     8,644       7,774       2,797       2,657
  Share- based compensation     620       957       287       231
  Separation expenses (1)     100       2,446       -       -
  Other general and administrative expenses     6,811       6,517       2,003       2,015
Total selling, general and administrative expenses     16,175       17,694       5,087       4,903
                   
Income from operations     5,933       2,002       1,968       1,400
                   
Interest, net     416       744       118       296
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)     39       40       (52 )     42
Income before provision for income taxes     6,388       2,786       2,034       1,738
Provision for income taxes     1,624       987       589       420
                   
Net income   $ 4,764     $ 1,799     $ 1,445     $ 1,318
                   
Income per common share - Basic   $ 1.06     $ 0.40     $ 0.32     $ 0.29
Income per common share - Diluted   $ 1.06     $ 0.40     $ 0.32     $ 0.29
                   
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic     4,415       4,344       4,428       4,386
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted     4,415       4,344       4,428       4,386
                   
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.51     $ 0.17     $ 0.17
                   
  (1) Includes $1,661 of stock compensation during the nine months ended September 30, 2018.        
                   
                   
Supplemental Revenue Information (unaudited)                
                   
  The table below presents net sales by disaggregated revenue category:              
                   
      Nine months ended   Three months ended
             
      September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  Net Sales     2019       2018       2019       2018
                   
  Hardware, software and other products   $ 133,482     $ 120,073     $ 47,508     $ 44,100
  Software - security & highly interdependent with support     5,417       5,029       1,798       1,433
  Maintenance, support & other services     8,998       7,287       3,057       2,390
  Net sales   $ 147,897     $ 132,389     $ 52,363     $ 47,923
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)            
                   
  The table below presents net sales reconciled to adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP):            
                   
      Nine months ended   Three months ended
             
  Adjusted Gross Billings (Non-GAAP) (1)   September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
        2019       2018       2019       2018
  Net sales   $ 147,897     $ 132,389     $ 52,363     $ 47,923
  Costs of sales related to Software – security and highly interdependent with support and maintenance, support and other services     285,622       243,226       96,695       86,054
  Adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP)   $ 433,519     $ 375,615     $ 149,058     $ 133,977
                   
(1) We define adjusted gross billings as net sales in accordance with U.S. GAAP, adjusted for the cost of sales related to Software – security and highly interdependent with support and maintenance, support and other services. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted gross billings to net sales, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted gross billings of product and services as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into the volume of business generated by our business, and to analyze the changes to our accounts receivable and accounts payable. Our use of adjusted gross billings of product and services as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted gross billings of product and services or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures. 
 
                   
  The tables below present net income reconciled to net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP) and diluted earnings per share reconciled to diluted earnings per share, excluding separation expenses net of taxes (Non-GAAP) (2):
                   
  Net income reconciled to net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP):   Nine months ended   Three months ended
    September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018
                   
  Income before provision for income taxes   $ 6,388     $ 2,786     $ 2,034     $ 1,738
  Provision for income taxes     1,624       987       589       420
  Net income     4,764       1,799       1,445       1,318
  Separation expenses     100       2,446       -       -
  Income tax benefit related to separation expenses     (24 )     (438 )     -       -
  Net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes   $ 4,840     $ 3,807     $ 1,445     $ 1,318
                   
                   
  Diluted earnings per share reconciled to diluted earnings per share excluding separation expenses, net of taxes (Non-GAAP):   Nine months ended   Three months ended
    September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018
                   
  Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.06     $ 0.40     $ 0.32     $ 0.29
  Separation expenses     0.01       0.55       -       -
  Income tax benefit related to separation expenses     -       (0.10 )     -       -
  Diluted earnings per share excluding separation expenses, net of taxes   $ 1.07     $ 0.85     $ 0.32     $ 0.29
                   
(2) We define net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes, as net income, plus separation expense, less the income tax benefit attributable to the separation expenses. We provided a reconciliation of net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes, to net income, as well as the related amounts per share, which are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use net income excluding separation expense as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into comparison of our businesses profitability when compared to the prior year. Our use of net income excluding separation expenses, net of taxes has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate separation expenses net of taxes, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.


 

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.