Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Financial Results

First MANIFEST data showing signs of CPI-0610 clinical activity in JAK-inhibitor-naïve myelofibrosis patients

Data showing signs of continuing activity in ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients

Expanded MANIFEST to enroll more JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients and transfusion-dependent ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients

MANIFEST oral presentation, poster, and investor event scheduled for December 9 at ASH

Randomized Phase 3 clinical trial of CPI-0610 in first-line setting expected to start in 2020

Significant additional progress being made across the Company’s portfolio

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced its third-quarter and nine-month 2019 financial results.

“Our clinical programs continued to advance during the third quarter,” said Jigar Raythatha, president and chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals. “We are particularly pleased with new MANIFEST data on CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis published today in abstracts by the American Society of Hematology (ASH). The data in the abstracts show signs of encouraging clinical activity in both JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients and ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients. Based on this activity, we have expanded the MANIFEST trial in first-line patients and in second-line transfusion-dependent patients to look more closely at these signals of activity. We plan to provide a further update on CPI-0610 in oral and poster presentations and at an investor event at the ASH meeting on December 9. Additionally, we have begun planning for a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial for CPI-0610 in JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients that we expect to begin in 2020.”

Program Updates

CPI-0610

Two abstracts with preliminary data from the MANIFEST clinical trial from 59 enrolled patients as of June 27, 2019, the data cutoff date, were published today in association with ASH. The following are highlights from the abstracts:

In Arm 3, in which we are evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib in a first-line setting in JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients, all four evaluable patients experienced at least a 35% spleen volume reduction and at least a 50% reduction in total symptom score, which are the primary endpoints for these patients.

In Arms 1 and 2, in which we are evaluating CPI-0610 in combination with ruxolitinib and as a monotherapy in a second-line setting in ruxolitinib-resistant or -intolerant patients, additional preliminary data showed continuing signs of activity across a broad range of parameters, including spleen volume reduction, patient-reported symptom improvement, hemoglobin increases, conversion to transfusion independence in transfusion-dependent patients, and bone marrow fibrosis score improvement, consistent with preliminary data presented at ASCO and EHA in June.

in June. In Arms 1 and 2, conversions to transfusion independence increased from two as of April 17, 2019, to four as of June 27, 2019. Data from 12 additional patients are being monitored for possible additional conversions.

CPI-0610 was generally well-tolerated, both as a monotherapy or in combination with ruxolitinib. One ruxolitinib-resistant or -intolerant patient discontinued due to serious adverse event(s), which were reported as unlikely related to CPI-0610. No JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients discontinued due to adverse events. Please review the abstracts here for more details.

for more details. The Company will present updates of clinical data from MANIFEST in oral and poster presentations at the ASH annual meeting on December 9 and will also host an investor meeting. Please read here for additional information.

for additional information. We expanded Arm 3 of MANIFEST for JAK-inhibitor-naïve patients from 43 to up to approximately 100 patients. We expanded Cohort 2A for TD ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients being treated with CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib, and we may expand Cohort 1A for TD ruxolitinib-refractory or -intolerant patients being treated with CPI-0610 monotherapy, from 16 to up to approximately 60 patients in each cohort.

We have started planning for a potential pivotal trial with CPI-0610 for MF in the first-line setting, and we expect the trial to begin in 2020.

CPI-1205

Constellation provided a program update on CPI-1205:

Enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of ProSTAR is nearly complete.

An endpoint accepted by regulatory authorities for pivotal clinical trials in prostate cancer is radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS). In addition, we learned from a study presented by the Kim Chi lab at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting that median responses to second-line therapy generally last only a few months.

Data from the Phase 1b portion of ProSTAR provided preliminary evidence of deep and durable effects of CPI-1205 in certain metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients. We are shifting our focus in this study to durability of clinical activity with CPI-1205.

We are gathering data on time to progression (TTP) of CPI-1205 in ProSTAR, a metric that may serve as a surrogate for rPFS and may guide future development of the compound. Determining TTP will require additional time for the data set to mature, and we expect to report these data from ProSTAR in mid-2020. Plans for any potential Phase 3 program for CPI-1205 will depend on our assessment of the Phase 2 data.

CPI-0209

Enrollment of patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CPI-0209 continues according to plan. Dosing began in September 2019.

CPI-0209 is a second-generation and potentially best-in-class EZH2 inhibitor that has been designed to achieve comprehensive target coverage through extended on-target residence time. The compound has demonstrated more robust anti-tumor activity compared to first-generation EZH2 inhibitors in preclinical models of multiple cancer types. We believe that CPI-0209 may enable us to address additional patient populations beyond those that we are targeting with CPI-1205 or that have been targeted by other EZH2 inhibitors.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2019, were $89.1 million, a decline of 22.3% compared to December 31, 2018, primarily due to operating expenses. On October 3, 2019, the Company raised gross proceeds of $65 million in a private placement of its stock.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 27.6% year over year to $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to increased clinical trial expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses grew 30.7% year over year to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to building out the organization of the company.

The net loss increased 32.7% year over year to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to increased R&D and G&A expenses. The net loss per share attributable to common shareholders increased 1.2% to $0.82 per share due to the increased net loss, offset in part by an increase in shares outstanding as a result of the initial public offering in 2018 and conversion of preferred stock to common stock.

Nine Month 2019 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 48.9% year over year to $47.9 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to increased clinical trial expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses grew 66.8% year over year to $14.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, primarily due to building out the organization of the company.

The net loss increased 53.4% year over year to $61.3 million for the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to increased R&D and G&A expenses. The net loss per share attributable to common shareholders decreased 56.3% to $2.38 per share due to an increase in shares outstanding as a result of the initial public offering in 2018 and conversion of preferred stock to common stock.

Financial Guidance



Constellation expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2019, plus the $65 million of proceeds from a private placement completed on October 3, 2019, will enable the Company to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2021.

Results of Operations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Loss Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share and per-share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 47,873 32,143 16,241 12,733 General and administrative 14,125 8,469 4,810 3,680 Total operating expenses 61,998 40,612 21,051 16,413 Loss from operations (61,998 ) (40,612 ) (21,051 ) (16,413 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,914 859 507 482 Interest expense (1,258 ) (228 ) (605 ) (7 ) Total other income (expense), net 656 631 (98 ) 475 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (61,342 ) (39,981 ) (21,149 ) (15,938 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 1 — (10 ) — Total other comprehensive gain (loss) 1 — (10 ) — Comprehensive loss (61,341 ) (39,981 ) (21,159 ) (15,938 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (2.38 ) $ (5.45 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted 25,814,593 7,332,052 25,829,105 19,619,239





Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In $ thousands) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,977 $ 114,592 Marketable securities 10,089 — Total current assets 92,210 117,303 Total assets 105,217 118,938 Current liabilities 17,754 14,660 Long-term debt, net of current portion and discount 29,603 — Total liabilities 57,065 14,780 Total stockholders’ equity $ 48,152 $ 104,158

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the implications of preliminary or interim clinical data, the development status of the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s plans for future data presentations, the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to: obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of CPI-1205, CPI-0610 and CPI-0209; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates, or at all, in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 are investigational therapies and have not been approved by the FDA (or any other regulatory authority). For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contacts



Ronald Aldridge

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.