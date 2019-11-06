Fortinet to Contribute at Upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

Fortinet delegation will contribute and collaborate alongside world’s foremost cybersecurity leaders and experts from global business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet

"The future growth potential of businesses depend on the wellbeing of the global environmental and social landscapes in which they operate. It’s important for cybersecurity leaders to collaborate with other top leaders from government, business, civil society and academia in the hope of tapping into the collective ideas and influence to mobilize the capabilities of a global network to make cyberspace more trustworthy and secure.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that John Maddison, EVP, Products and CMO at Fortinet and Sandra Wheatley Smerdon, SVP, Threat Intelligence, Marketing and Influencer Communications at Fortinet will both share expertise and insights in a workshop and hub session respectively at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Geneva, Switzerland, November 12-13.

Overview of Fortinet at WEF Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

The Fortinet delegation in Switzerland will participate and contribute as part of The Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, which will bring together the world’s foremost cybersecurity leaders and experts from global business, government, international organizations, civil society and academia on a neutral and impartial platform to make cyberspace more trustworthy and secure.

Session Details

Title: What If Everyone Were a Cyber Professional?

Discussion Leader: Sandra Wheatley Smerdon, Senior Vice President, Threat Intelligence, Marketing and Influencer Communications

When: Tuesday, November 12

Where: Forum Headquarters, Atrium

Overview: What if offering promising career paths along with cutting-edge education and industry certification could help end the global cyber skills gap? Explore how you can benefit and contribute by working with the partners of the Platform for Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity and Digital Trust to deliver positive impact through a global cybersecurity learning hub.



Title: Securing Next-Generation Networks

Panelist: John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet

When: Wednesday, November 13

Where: Forum Headquarters, Learning Centre

Overview: 5G-driven goods and services are forecasted to enable $12.3 trillion of global economic output by 2035, generating up to 22 million jobs. With the cyberattack surface slated to grow in tandem with these developments, this session will explore and discuss how to ensure the readiness to protect the next generation of networks – to contain the inherent risks and to safeguard trust.

More about the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is becoming crucial to future socio-economic stability and prosperity. Industries are transitioning towards increasingly data- and technology-driven business models and governments are grappling with the implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on their economies, societies and security priorities. In this context, safeguarding against the misuse and criminal abuse of future networks and technologies requires a concerted effort and a security-by-design approach.

As the international organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum leads a global effort to drive systemic change on the most pressing cybersecurity issues, including the fragmentation of norms and behaviors currently threatening global models of cooperation, such as cyber threats. The gathering will feature interactive discussions, workshops and hubs to foster debate, enable insight-sharing and spur action.

