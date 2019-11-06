Vericel Announces Appointment of Sean C. Flynn as Vice President and General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced the appointment of Sean C. Flynn as Vice President and General Counsel.



Mr. Flynn has served as corporate and litigation counsel for nearly 20 years, in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Vericel, Mr. Flynn held the position of Vice President and General Counsel of Verastem, Inc., where he was responsible for all legal matters and supported the launch and commercialization of Copiktra®. Mr. Flynn also held the position of Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for ABIOMED, Inc. during a period of rapid revenue and market growth. In that capacity, Mr. Flynn handled a wide assortment of business and legal matters for the organization, while maintaining responsibility for the compliance readiness of the company on a global scale. Prior to joining ABIOMED, Mr. Flynn served for seven years as a federal prosecutor with both the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern District of California and the Eastern District of New York. Mr. Flynn began his legal career as a litigator with Bingham McCutchen LLP, after clerking for the Honorable Ruggero J. Aldisert, Senior Circuit Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Prior to beginning his legal career, Mr. Flynn served as an air defense artillery officer for the United States Army, having graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1995.

“Sean brings a unique blend of legal expertise spanning publicly-traded medical device and biopharmaceuticals companies along with years as a federal prosecutor and commercial trial attorney,” said Nick Colangelo, president and chief executive officer of Vericel. “Sean will provide strong legal guidance and play a key role in the execution of our long-term growth strategy.”

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation.

