Pulse Secure Wins Web Application Firewall of the Year at The Computing Security Awards 2019

Public vote from UK IT managers secures award from prestigious annual event

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software defined Secure Access solutions, has won the Web Application Firewall of the Year category at The Computing Security Awards 2019.



The Award, which is based on votes from IT managers across the U.K. was given to the Pulse Secure Virtual Web Application Firewall (vWAF), a scalable solution for application-level security, both for off-the-shelf solutions and complex custom applications including third-party frameworks. The vWAF is a part of Pulse Secure’s virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) solution, which provides unprecedented scale and flexibility to enhance the performance and security of applications across the widest range of environments, from physical and virtual data centers to public and hybrid cloud.

Pulse Secure’s vWAF can be used to apply business rules to online traffic, inspecting and blocking attacks such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting (XSS), while filtering outgoing traffic to mask credit card data, and help achieve compliance with PCI-DSS requirements by filtering outgoing data. An additional prominent feature is vWAF’s automated learning capability that can make policy recommendations by learning about application behavior to make it easier for security teams to maintain policies and negate false positives. Administrators retain full control over the activation and deactivation of each ruleset, with the opportunity to screen for false positive before committing to production.

Now in its fifth year, the 2019 Awards ceremony was held at The Leonardo Royal Hotel, London City and hosted by former England cricket captain Chris Cowdrey and comedian Sean Collins. Receiving the award for Pulse Secure, Alan Finden, director – Channel and Distribution, EMEA said, “I would like to thank the Pulse Secure vWAF users that voted for us and the development team at Pulse Secure that have helped to continually extend the features and functionality of this solution to meet the needs of the modern enterprise customer.”

Try Pulse vWAF within Pulse vADC Community Edition

Launched earlier this year, Pulse Secure's vADC Community Edition is a free-to-download , free-to-use, full-featured vADC solution that incorporates Pulse Secure's vWAF . The solution integrates easily with common DevOps tools for automated provisioning and orchestration, such as Kubernetes, Terraform, Puppet and Chef, making it easy to start building secure and scalable applications from day one. Developers can use the Community Edition for commercial applications up to a limit of 10 Mbps, and up to four nodes can be clustered together for high availability, for a maximum aggregate bandwidth of 40 Mbps. The Community Edition is ideal for building and launching new applications, and offers easy in-line upgrades for 24x7 support options and higher throughput to support global-scale applications.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

