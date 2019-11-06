HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth, Unveils U.S. Brand at Spark 2019

Introduction of 2020 product roadmap reinforces the power of its unified technology suite to empower restaurant and hospitality operators

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following their July 2019 merger, HotSchedules and Fourth, two of the leading technology providers to the restaurant and hospitality industries, today announced the go-to-market brand in the United States as HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth . This rebrand is designed to signal the company’s intent to consolidate all product offerings on the Fourth Platform and to transition the holding company name to Fourth Enterprises, LLC from HotSchedules’ previous parent company name, Red Book Connect, LLC. The rebrand is announced in conjunction with the kickoff of its annual customer conference, Spark, where executives will present the company’s renewed 2020 vision and product roadmap.



At Spark 2019, HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth, will unveil its newly unified technology suite. The new platform combines inventory management and workforce management solutions, coupled with the industry's most complete data and analytics suite, giving operators the actionable insights needed to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. The platform allows leaders to make smarter, faster business decisions across the critical areas of workforce management and food and beverage management. This unified technology solution suite answers the needs of HR managers and operations professionals alike, delivering an end-to-end, best-in-class set of solutions for every process.

“We are delighted to enter the next chapter in our company’s evolution, creating one unified technology suite that will make life and work easier for people in the restaurant and hospitality industries,” said Ben Hood, CEO of HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth. “In an industry that has become incredibly fragmented in recent years, both in terms of technology and franchises, our mission is to bring simplicity and efficiency back to the restaurant and hospitality leaders as they run their day-to-day business in an increasingly competitive marketplace. We are thrilled to deliver the convenience and efficiency that our platform provides.”

Both HotSchedules and Fourth were founded in 1999 and started off with similar visions. Despite being in different countries, both companies’ founders had worked in restaurants and retail and understood how cumbersome and inefficient it was to manage day-to-day operations. This brand launch reaffirms the founders’ goal to mitigate challenges and provide clarity, flexibility, and efficiency for everyone working in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

To learn more about HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth, visit https://hotschedules.com. For additional details on Spark 2019, please visit spark-2019.com .

About HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth

HotSchedules, Now Powered by Fourth, provides end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Their inventory management and workforce management solutions, coupled with the industry's most complete data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HotSchedules, now powered by Fourth, serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.hotschedules.com.

