Red Planet Certified as an Applied Systems’ Integration Partner

Partnership demonstrates increased broker demand for integrated in-house premium financing

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Red Planet Software, the leading provider of complete payment solutions for Insurance Premium Financing, has become an Applied System’s Integration Partner. Red Planet’s partnership reflects the increase in broker adoption of its Premium Finance Solution integrated with Applied Epic® in Canada.

Red Planet Software’s solutions manage quotes and loans administration for brokerages that wish to offer in-house premium financing options to their customers. The Applied Epic integrated solution further automates workflows to enable seamless loan payment fulfillment for brokerages and their clients.

“Red Planet Software’s solution manages over $5 billion of insurance payments annually,” said Peter Williams, managing director, Red Planet Software. “We thrive on implementing effective loans and payment management to help clients unlock profits and improve efficiencies within their organizations.”

The Applied Partner Program is a technology and industry partnership program focused on increasing the availability of best-in-class software and enhancing automation and connectivity across the independent insurance distribution channel. The Applied Partner Program is open to leading technology providers and organizations across the industry and advances Applied’s strategic focus on partnerships to deliver value-added capabilities that further automate workflows, increase data consistency and accuracy, and drive a connected insurance experience. Applied Integration Partners develop and distribute Applied Certified Integrations to shared customers to further streamline business operations and increase data accuracy across disparate systems.

“With increasing demand from brokerages to use their own capital to offer premium financing, we saw an opportunity to partner with Red Planet Software to provide integrated services for our customers,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry and Partner Relations, Applied Systems Canada. “By providing access to customizable and cost-effective premium financing services directly in their daily management system workflows through the integration with the Red Planet Software technology, we enable our customers to more effectively serve their customers and create greater business value.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Red Planet Software

Red Planet Software is the leading provider of complete payment solutions for Insurance Premium Financing and Professional Fee Funding.

We are universally trusted to provide customized and cost-effective end-to-end software and support services in the finance industry. Our solutions manage quotes and loans administration for brokerages that wish to offer in-house premium financing options to their customers. We also make it easier for your clients to make loan payments through fulfillment solutions.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



