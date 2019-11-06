Self and SpringFour partner to help consumers achieve financial wellness

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self Financial, Inc., announced today its partnership with SpringFour to increase Self customers’ access to local resources that help with financial wellness and coping with financial hardships.

While Self customers are focused on building their credit with Self’s Credit Builder Account and secured credit card, their progress can be disrupted if they run into financial difficulties beyond the scope of Self’s products. These difficulties are often exacerbated by consumers not knowing what their options are or where to turn for help.

By providing access to SpringFour’s database of nonprofit resources, Self hopes more customers can continue making progress on their credit-building journey, finding solutions to financial difficulties, and building towards other financial goals, including overall financial health.

“We recognize building credit isn’t the only financial challenge our customers face, nor their only financial goal,” says James Garvey, CEO and cofounder of Self. “Our customers have a drive to improve their overall financial situations and work towards goals like savings, owning a home, or managing their debt, to name a few examples. By partnering with SpringFour, we can help our customers achieve the financial wellness they seek.”

SpringFour's technology platform helps bridge the gap for customers by connecting them with trusted local, state and national resources. Each resource has been carefully vetted and approved prior to inclusion in their marketplace. With a simple search by zip code, this platform provides people with various resources in their respective area willing to assist them.

"We are excited to bring SpringFour to Self customers because we know that by offering targeted local resources to people when they need financial help, we can help get them back on track with their payments and create opportunities for savings,” said Rochelle Nawrocki Gorey, Co-Founder and CEO, SpringFour. "These resources will complement the great work Self is doing to help their customers build credit."

About Self

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit – particularly those who are new to credit or who might not have access to traditional financial products. For more information, visit www.self.inc.

About SpringFour

SpringFour is a Certified B Corporation and social impact FinTech company focused on bringing financial health resources to consumers through innovative call center and direct to consumer applications that are used by the financial services industry. Every year SpringFour's suite of products provide more than 1 million referrals to local resources and financial health solutions that help consumers improve cash flow, payment performance, and financial wellness.

With nationwide coverage and over 11,000 vetted resources, no other company provides the depth and breadth of reliable data and go-to-knowledge for consumers who need help managing cash flow. For more information, visit springfour.com

Jadis Armbruster SHIFT Communications 6467563704 self@shiftcomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.