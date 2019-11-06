AIChE Announces Grant from Celanese to Advance Process Safety Learning; Inclusion in Chemical Engineering Field

Celanese becomes Patron of American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ “Doing a World of Good” campaign

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) has announced a major funding commitment from Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, in support of core initiatives of the AIChE Foundation’s “Doing a World of Good” campaign and the Undergraduate Process Safety Learning Initiative. Celanese is affirming its commitment to fostering a safer and more inclusive chemical industry workforce through its collaboration with the AIChE Foundation, which is expanding the profession’s positive impact through initiatives that advance chemical engineering and bring that expertise to bear in addressing societal needs.

In the partnership, Celanese will help underwrite the expansion of AIChE’s Undergraduate Process Safety Learning Initiative, a collaborative effort to improve and accelerate process safety education at the university level, and to ensure that chemical engineering students entering the workforce possess knowledge of process safety principles — an area of instruction currently underdeveloped in most undergraduate chemical engineering curricula.

Celanese has also signed on as an early leader of the campaign’s “All For Good: Engineering for Inclusion” initiative — an industrywide effort to address gender and racial disparities from the classroom to the boardroom, and attract and retain the best talent for the engineering profession. Celanese will collaborate with AIChE on programs designed to inspire pre-college students to pursue careers in science and technology, encourage persistence among early-career professionals, and support activities that empower women and underrepresented minorities in attaining engineering leadership roles.

In announcing the alliance, AIChE Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer June Wispelwey thanked Celanese for joining the Founders’ Circle of organizations funding AIChE’s Undergraduate Process Safety Learning initiative and commended the company for sharing AIChE’s dedication to an inclusive workforce. “AIChE is delighted to partner with Celanese and its representatives as we pursue our shared vision for universal process safety excellence across the chemical process industries,” said Wispelwey. She added, “We also share a mutual aspiration to strive for a fully inclusive industry that reflects, and benefits from, the diversity of talents and perspectives across communities.”

Commenting on behalf of Celanese, Lori J. Ryerkerk, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our collaboration with AIChE reflects our deeply held values of caring for our people and our communities through our commitment to process safety, as well as the development of the talents and education needed to ensure the future success of our industry. We look forward to working with AIChE to further educate the workforce of the future about the business benefits that can come from building an employee base that is diverse in education, thought and perspective and inclusive of a broad engineering talent pool.”

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org .

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com .

