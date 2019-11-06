Identiv Collaborates with NXP to Power New Kraft Heinz Intelligent Instant Redeemable Coupon for More Meaningful, Frictionless Customer Connections

/EIN News/ -- Kraft Heinz’ “Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” Reward Scratch Game Is One of the Biggest Deployments of NFC-Based Intelligent Packaging To-Date



FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that it has collaborated with NXP® Semiconductors, TPG Rewards, and Kraft Heinz to create the “Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” reward scratch game, powered by Identiv’s near field communication (NFC)-enabled tag and NXP’s NFC NTAG connected solution.

Identiv’s NFC-enabled tags are embedded into KRAFT Singles 24-count instant redeemable coupon (IRC) labels, which are available only at Walmart. The tags are based on NXP’s state-of-the-art secure authentication NFC NTAG® 213 TagTamper (TT) connected solution. This solution enables security for NFC Internet of Things (IoT) applications while providing the most efficient method of digitally connecting products. The TT Tag is a cost-effective, easy-to-use way to ensure that foods, beverages, medications, and other consumer packaged goods remain in their original condition while traveling throughout the supply chain and are safe for consumption. For the Kraft Heinz program, the team devised an alternative use case for the technology, enabling a frictionless consumer experience.

“We are always looking for meaningful ways to better connect with our consumers. The dual-state NFC solution from Identiv and NXP is truly a unique mobile tap-to-engage solution,” said Dr. Brian Sobecks, Kraft Heinz Sr. Manager for IT Innovation. “We brought it to our shopper marketing team supporting Walmart, and they developed a very novel program using it embedded in an IRC.”

Tapping the on-package label prior to tearing off the coupon displays KRAFT Singles recipes on a shopper’s smartphone, encouraging product purchase. After purchase, opening the package and breaking the tamper loop in the NFC tag enables a second tap experience. The shopper is invited to play the “Find the KRAFT Golden Singles” scratch-and-win style mobile game and is given an opportunity to earn a $50 Walmart e-gift card at each participating store. The contextual, interactive, web-based mobile experience is managed by TPG’s TAP Technology™ cloud platform that interfaces with NXP’s NTAG Secure Services to verify tag originality and opening status detection. In an easy to follow process, the consumer swipes their finger across their screen to reveal either a winning tile or a “Try Again” option that includes a link to dynamic KRAFT Singles recipes. These recipes change based on location, day of the week, and social media trends. The tap-and-go NFC label is compatible with Android mobile devices and Apple iPhone 7 or newer (with the latest operating system).

“Technology should be used to solve business objectives, not just used because it is new. This program does just that,” said TJ Palladino, Kraft Heinz Shopper Marketing Manager. “Our unique use of dual-tap technology allows us to reduce the complexity of awarding one winner per store and simplifies the experience for the shopper.”

According to ABI Research, forty billion devices will be connected to the IoT by 2020. Identiv’s partnership with Kraft Heinz, TPG Rewards, and NXP meets the increasing demands of consumers in this NFC-enabled world. People expect to connect to products in new ways, and through this partnership, Identiv is strengthening its commitment to consumer engagement, asset tracking, and authentication in the IoT.

“Identiv’s tap-and-go NFC-enabled solutions in partnership with NXP are bringing to market the most advanced NFC products that use IoT-ready chips and deliver proven, protected communication on contactless interfaces,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and General Manager, Identity. “Strong security and interoperability are the main pillars for faster adoption of NFC in IoT applications. With NFC tech now also supported by the latest generation of Apple iOS 11, 12, and 13-enabled devices, Identiv offers up high-performance NFC inlays and tags for a variety of use cases, including consumer electronics, smart home, transit, supply chain management, fashion, retail, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, toys, and gaming.”

Identiv’s NFC tag technology is built for creative minds that will revolutionize the connected IoT. With Identiv, products are smarter, more interactive, and more traceable. They can talk to each other and to smart devices, which means a more trustworthy world for consumers, creators, brands, and businesses. Find out more about Identiv’s RFID, NFC, and inlay portfolio by calling +1 888.809.8880, contacting sales@identiv.com, or visiting identiv.com/products/rfid-nfc-inlays.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

