WindMIL Therapeutics Announces Marrow-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (MILs™) Data Selected for Poster Presentation at 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, announced today that data demonstrating the efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells developed using MILs (CAR-MILs) in comparison to peripheral blood lymphocytes has been selected for a poster at 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. ASH 2019 will be held December 7-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Superior efficacy of CAR-T cells using marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) as compared to peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs)

Abstract number: 4437

Session name: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Mechanisms and New Approaches: Poster III

Date and time: Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6–8 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Presenter: Eric Lutz, Ph.D., director of research, WindMIL Therapeutics

A copy of the abstract can be viewed online through the ASH website .

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in cellular therapeutics emanating from bone marrow, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to extract, activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com



