BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Zanubrutinib to Be Presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib will be presented in two oral presentations and two posters at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 7 – 10, 2019 in Orlando, FL.



Oral Presentations:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Zanubrutinib in Patients with Treatment-Naive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) with Del(17p): Initial Results from Arm C of the SEQUOIA (BGB-3111-304) Trial Publication #: 499 Session #: 642 Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent’s Hospital, Australia





Title: Treatment with the Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor Zanubrutinib Demonstrates High Overall Response Rate and Durable Responses in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL): Updated Results from a Phase 1/2 Trial Publication #: 500 Session #: 642 Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019 Time: 4:45 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent’s Hospital, Australia

Poster Presentations:

Title:

An Update on Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of Highly Specific BTK Inhibitor Zanubrutinib in Combination with PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in Patients with Previously Treated B-Cell Lymphoid Malignancies Publication #: 1594 Session #: 626 Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Presenter: Constantine S. Tam, MBBS, M.D., St. Vincent’s Hospital, Australia





Title:

A Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Model to Predict Receptor Occupancy of BTK Inhibitors in Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells, Bone Marrow and Lymph Nodes of Patients with B-Cell Malignancies Publication #: 1289 Session #: 605 Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019 Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Presenter: Srikumar Sahasranaman, Ph.D., BeiGene

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 3,000 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1

1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.



