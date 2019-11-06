Kroger and TrueCar Partner to Launch Kroger Auto Buying Program

America’s largest grocery retailer partners with TrueCar, the leader in automotive pricing transparency, to provide customers cost-saving benefits and car buying confidence.

Kroger and TrueCar launch a new auto buying program, offering members price context, and access to upfront, discounted prices on their next vehicle purchase from TrueCar Certified Dealers

Average savings of over $3,400 off MSRP* on new vehicles

Complimentary Fuel VIP membership (normally a $40 annual fee) included with any vehicle purchase through the Kroger Auto Buying Program

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif. and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, serving over 11 million customers daily, is partnering with TrueCar , the leader in automotive pricing transparency, to power its new Auto Buying Program. The new Kroger Auto Buying Program powered by TrueCar provides comprehensive price context as well as upfront guaranteed savings off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on new vehicles, and discounts on used vehicles.**

Kroger customers will have access to more than 16,500 TrueCar Certified Dealers. They will be able to see what others in their area paid for the new car they want based on recent vehicle transactions, and will be able to access machine-learning powered price ratings on used vehicle listings. These data and tools will empower Kroger customers to assess price competitiveness on their next vehicle purchase.

This program will be open to Kroger customers who shop at stores within Kroger, Dillons, King Soopers, Fred Meyers, QFC – Quality Food Centers, Ralphs and Smith’s.



As an additional benefit, customers who purchase a vehicle through the Kroger Auto Buying Program will be rewarded with a free Fuel VIP membership . This will allow shoppers to earn 1 extra fuel point for nearly every 1 dollar spent, doubling the money that they can save at the pump.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Kroger. As the largest grocery retailer in the country, it’s a wonderful opportunity for TrueCar to provide Kroger customers with an additional benefit that helps make their vehicle shopping experience more efficient and empowers them with price confidence,” said Mike Darrow, CEO & President at TrueCar.

Member benefits on new cars

See what others recently paid for the same vehicle of interest in a local area

Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP*

Get real pricing on actual inventory on the dealer’s lot

Access to TrueCar’s Certified Dealer Network, which includes more than 16,500 dealers nationwide

Complimentary Fuel VIP membership (normally a $40 annual fee) with purchase

Member benefits on used cars

Save hundreds off list price with member discounts**

Choose from more than 1,000,000 used vehicles for sale nationwide

Access to vehicle condition summaries

Complimentary Fuel VIP membership (normally a $40 annual fee) with purchase

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,759 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

* Between 1/1/18 and 12/31/18, the average savings off MSRP experienced by consumers who connected with a TrueCar Certified Dealer through a TrueCar-powered auto buying program and who were identified as buying a new vehicle from that Certified Dealer was $3,402. Your actual savings may vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle you select, region, dealer, and applicable vehicle-specific manufacturer incentives, which are subject to change. The MSRP is determined by the manufacturer and may not reflect the price at which vehicles are generally sold in the dealer’s trade area, as many vehicles are sold below MSRP. Each dealer sets its own pricing.

**Used car discounts not available in all states.

TrueCar PR Contact Shadee Malekafzali Shadee@truecar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.