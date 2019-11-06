AI-Enabled Platform Ask Poli Draws More Than 1.5 Million Visitors Using LogMeIn’s Bold360 Platform

Data Modeling and Analytics Platform Enhances Virtual Experience for Fannie Mae Customers

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced that Ask PoliTM, a first-of-its-kind virtual advisor tool, created with the company’s Bold360 platform , has drawn more than 1.5 million unique visitors. Ask Poli was developed to help Fannie Mae — a leading source of financing for mortgage lenders — and its 1,400 customers search and navigate the more than 2,500-pages that make up its Selling and Servicing guides.



“Technology is the backbone of today’s customer experience whether it is through self-service solutions such as Ask Poli or interactive help desks for human agents,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director, Customer Experience Technology at LogMeIn. “We worked closely with Fannie Mae to align their AI implementation specifically to achieve the best experience for their lenders. As they continue on their digital transformation path, Bold360 AI-powered solutions will assist in driving greater agility and innovation, positioning Fannie Mae as the leader in the financial services market.”

Fannie Mae’s customers have turned to Ask Poli more than 1.5 million times since its implementation, in April 2018, to answer their housing policy-related questions within their workflow. With its research, innovation, and product teams, Fannie Mae, in collaboration with Bold360, has implemented an Agile approach to ensure a strong focus on its customers and continues to find new ways to expand Ask Poli’s capabilities.

“Bringing innovative creative solutions to the market is of paramount importance, as is providing a best-in-class customer experience. We conduct extensive research and seek customer feedback throughout the creation of our solutions to ensure they meet our lenders’ needs, so they can better serve their customers,” said Henry Cason, SVP & Head of Single-Family Digital Products for Fannie Mae. “Fannie Mae’s Ask Poli resource is a perfect example of how our teams were empowered to bring to life a small idea that now provides real value for both our customers and our company.”

“We launched Ask Poli so lenders can quickly and easily navigate the contents in our Single-Family Selling and Servicing Guide, which is updated on a monthly basis. Now, lenders can pose a question and get an immediate, clear response,” said Christine Kilmer, Ask Poli Product Manager for Fannie Mae. “Since the launch of Ask Poli, we have experienced more than a million and a half queries with over 90% self-service of these questions, providing a better customer experience to our lenders.”

Leveraging data analytics encourages more effective use of the information for better business insights and enables additional agile innovation, which leads to improved customer interactions and mobile extensions for increased ease of use. Ask Poli is an example of Bold360’s commitment to bringing creative solutions to the financial services industry.

