Hemp, Inc. Oregon Processing Operation Featured in NewsWatch 12's Harvest Coverage

During the interview in the segment entitled, “Lack of Processing Facilities For Hemp,” Epling discusses why hemp farmers need to plan ahead and consider the type of local infrastructure available to process their crops. Epling stresses the importance of being ready to process hemp once it has been harvested so that hemp material does not go to waste.

In the segment, Epling comments, “It’s a very profitable business if it is done right and it’s an enormous loss if it’s not planned all the way through. When you plant the seed, if you don’t know where you’re going to dry it, cure it, and process it -- you should not plant the seed.”

According to a June 2019 market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™, the industrial hemp market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2019 to $26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate of 34.0% during the forecast period.

Hemp, Inc. is a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere. The segment highlights how Hemp, Inc. is supporting small and entrant hemp farmers in post harvest by extending their facilities to them.

“We are proud to have been featured in this local news segment. Hemp has been harvested across the Oregon region but drying and processing are steps that a lot of farmers are struggling with,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Our presence on a local news broadcast shows the public that we are a resource in the community and that we care deeply about the hemp plant and its farmers. Through our careful measures -- from planting the seeds to post harvest processing, we have built out the best practices in the industry and invite our neighbors to take part in this.”

To view the NewsWatch 12 news segment, click here.

