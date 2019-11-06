ADT Completes Sale of Canadian Operations

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc . (NYSE: ADT) (the “Company” or “ADT”), the number one smart home security provider serving residential and business customers in the U.S., today announced that it has completed the sale of ADT Security Services Canada, Inc. (“ADT Canada”), to TELUS Corporation. The transaction comprises all of ADT Canada’s operations and assets.



“We are pleased to have completed the divestiture of our Canadian operations, which was a pivotal step towards sharpening our focus on our core U.S. businesses,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO, ADT. “I would like to thank all of the employees of ADT Canada for their dedication and tireless commitment to supporting the business and our customers. As ADT looks ahead, we are excited about our ability to capitalize on the many opportunities in the areas of smart home integration, the expansion of the home security business into new demographics and ADT’s growth in commercial security. These emerging opportunities are ideal for leveraging the trusted ADT brand as we continue generating strong free cash flow to drive shareholder value over the long term.”

As previously announced by the Company, a one-time special dividend (“Special Dividend”) of $0.70 per share remains planned. The Company expects to provide an update on the Special Dividend with its third quarter 2019 earnings release on November 12, 2019. The Special Dividend was conditioned upon the closing of the ADT Canada sale transaction, which is now completed, and remains subject to further corporate action.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

