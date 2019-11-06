Predictive Oncology Featured in Publication Discussing the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cancer Treatment

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Ovarian cancer is difficult to treat and lethal, with survival rates much lower than other cancers that affect women. Recently, the battle against ovarian cancer has shifted strategy, and new optimism has come to the fore.

Predictive models using artificial intelligence on large data sets of patient drug-treatment protocols and historical outcomes are now providing actionable intelligence for pharma to develop targeted therapeutics and for oncologists to prescribe the best course of treatment to improve individual patient outcomes. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) ( POAI Profile ) is laser focused on providing the molecular information critically needed to improve the lives of women stricken with ovarian cancer. The company has begun sequencing ovarian cancers as part of its CancerQuest2020 project and is building the largest ovarian multi-omic database in the world, designed to speed the development of new drugs and provide better therapeutic choices. The rest of pharma is also racing to find solutions.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow. Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, with more than 38,000 specific to ovarian cancer. The company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug-response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

