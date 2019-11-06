Teladoc Health Ranks First in Customer Satisfaction in Inaugural J.D. Power Telehealth Study

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, has received the highest rating by consumers in the Direct-to-Consumer segment in J.D. Power’s inaugural 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study . Leading to this accomplishment were the company’s top marks in customer service. With a score of 870, nearly 20 points above the category average, Teladoc received the highest rating and outperformed all other direct-to-consumer providers in the study.

“We are honored to receive the #1 ranking in this first J.D. Power independent study of consumers’ satisfaction with their telemedicine providers, as it affirms how much our customers value the Teladoc experience, which pairs quality care with the highest level of customer service,” said Stephany Verstraete, chief engagement officer, Teladoc Health. “This accomplishment is a true reflection of our values and sets a new standard in virtually delivering the best in patient satisfaction on our members’ terms.”

Teladoc Health has been successfully transforming how people access healthcare regardless of their location by focusing on convenience, ease of access, better patient outcomes and better value for members, their employers and insurers. From everyday general medical needs to mental health and complex care, the company is empowering patients to feel better when they need to. Supported by the top five percent of medical specialists in the world, Teladoc Health leads the virtual care industry in defining and setting the standard for clinical quality, delivering a trusted source for care that is available by phone, video or app, 24x7, with a 92 percent resolution rate.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study measures consumers’ satisfaction with their telehealth service experience based on four factors: customer service (45%); consultation (28%); enrollment (19%); and billing and payment (9%). In this inaugural study, consumer satisfaction with telemedicine services in general scored among the highest of all healthcare, insurance and financial services industry studies conducted by J.D. Power. The study is based on responses of 8,296 health consumers who used a telehealth service within the past 12 months. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards .

About Teladoc Health

A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

