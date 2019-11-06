Trace-A-Matic Streamlines Large Part Inspection

New Large Part Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Installation

A new CMM (coordinate measuring machine) doubles large part inspection capacity.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC machining Trace-A-Matic Corporation has installed a new Hexagon Global Advantage CMM (coordinate measuring machine) in Plant 5 at their Brookfield, WI location. The bridge-style CMM is optimized to measure large dimensional components having complex geometries with accuracy and speed. It is capable of gauging machined parts up to 79” x 130” x 59” at a maximum weight of 14,300 pounds. The company has the same CMM model in use at its Plant 2. The new installation provides full-contact analog scanning capability and doubles large part inspection capacity to support the company’s Wisconsin operations.

“Large machined parts require large measurement solutions,” Shawn Lang, Vice President of Engineering at Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. “Quality, precision, and timely turnaround are a top priority. The newly added CMM provides capacity and makes our inspection operations even more efficient.”

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense & military, food processing & pharmaceutical, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil & gas, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from 1 pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/manufacturing-efficiency/Large-Part-CMM-Installation.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



