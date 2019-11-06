Among these, the anesthesia category is predicted to hold more than 20.0% share in the European Union PoCUS device market, and it is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.1%

during the forecast period, owing to the rising volume of surgeries in the nation. This is attributed to the fact that before performing any surgery, anesthesia is given to a person, and PoCUS devices are used here to monitor the insertion of the needle in the body while administering anesthesia.

The anesthesia category is further divided into focused cardiac, airway, lung, chronic pain, abdominal, and others.



Out of these, owing to the growing incidence of cardiac diseases, the focused cardiac ultrasound division is expected to hold a share more than 25.0% by 2024 in the EU PoCUS device market. Various key players operating in the market are acquiring others to expand their product line. For instance, in June 2018, Analogic Corporation, the parent company of BK Medical Holding Company Inc., was purchased by Altaris Capital Partners LLC, a healthcare investment firm. After this, Analogic’s ultrasound product portfolio was reoffered under the brand name BK Medical.



The strategic move was made by Analogic Corporation to ensure its growth in the market. Further, the European Union point-of-care ultrasound device market is witnessing the launch of new products, including technologically superior portable/handheld devices. For instance, in June 2018, Hologic Inc. publicized the availability of its Viera portable breast ultrasound systems in the U.S. and Europe. With this system, physicians are able to diagnosis various diseases at an early stage. The handheld device delivers high-resolution images directly on a smart device at the point of care, which optimizes the patient pathway and clinical workflow.

