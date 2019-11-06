Global Patient Portal Marke

The global patient portal market was valued at USD XX million in 2017. Considering the historical trend and possible future developments, the market is projected to reach USD XX million by 2023, with a CAGR of XX% over 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

A patient portal is a secure online website, which gives patients convenient 24-hour access to personal health information from anywhere, with an internet connection. Using a secure username and password, patients can view health information, such as recent doctor visits, discharge summaries, and medications. CureMD has joined national industry leaders in pledging action to improve the flow of healthcare information between providers, patients, and other healthcare stakeholders.



Drivers

The market is experiencing growth as a result of the rise in demand for EHR (Electronic Health Records). The electronic health record (EHR) has become increasingly more important for patients and providers. The patient portal is a critical component in every EHR.



The government is taking initiatives to support EHR adoption. For example, Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, enacted as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 was signed into law on February 17, 2009, in order to promote the adoption and meaningful use of health information technology. This included training and assistance for health IT workers to set up EHRs in hospitals. Government initiatives to emphasize the use of EHR have lead to the growth of the patient portal market.



Restraints

Data privacy and security concerns are the main restraints for the market. The patient portal provides patient health and privacy data. One of the biggest privacy issues is the sharing of patient information on patient portals. Information of minors is a major privacy concern. Depending on the children’s age, their condition, and state in which they receive care, they have the right to keep certain information private from their parents. Even the elders are affected by privacy security; data available on portals can be accessed by family or friends. However, the patients may want some data to remain private. These privacy concerns restrain the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The global patient portal market is segmented on the basis of portal, delivery mode, end-user, and region. Based on the portal, the patient portal market is segmented into integrated and standalone patient portals. Based on the delivery mode, the market is segmented into web-based delivery and Cloud-based delivery. The end users are providers, payers, pharmacies, and ‘Others’. Since this is a global market, based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. These regions are further segmented into countries.



Some of the key players in this market include –

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Curemd Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health LLC, Medfusion Inc., Eclinicalworks, LLC, and others.



Key Deliverables

Market analysis for the global patient portal market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis

Market definition, along with the identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, increasing prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies, which can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Extensively-researched competitive landscape section with company profiles of key players, and the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors, which affect the global patient portal market

Insights into the market in the regions that have the highest growth potential and identification of the untapped markets

