Global Osteoarthritis Nutrition & Food Supplements Market

The osteoarthritis nutrition & food supplements market is expected to register a CAGR of 3. 85%. The factors propelling the growth of the market is rising demand for the geriatric population and increasing incidence of osteoarthritis disorders.

Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis

The prevalence of osteoarthritis is seen increasing with age. According to Centers for Disease and Prevention-2013 data, around 13.9 percent of adults aged 25 and older have clinical osteoarthritis in at least one joint, while 33.6 percent of adults aged 65 and older have been found affected by osteoarthritis. As per Arthritis UK, knee is the most common site in the body to have osteoarthritis in people aged 45 and over 4.71 million people in the United Kingdom have looked for treatment for osteoarthritis of knee. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in various countries is acting as a major driver for the growth of market, globally.



The rising geriatric population also helps in contributing the growth of the osteoarthritis nutrition & food supplements market.



Preference of Alternative Methods

There are many alternative treatments available for the treatment of the osteoarthritis. Many medicines for osteoarthritis are available as pills, syrups, creams or lotions, or they are injected into a joint. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are also the most commonly used drugs to ease the inflammation and related pain. NSAIDs include aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen, and celecoxib. Various surgical procedures, like joint surgery also can repair or replace severely damaged joints, especially hips or knees. However, many patients are choosing these alternative methods and thus, it is restraining the growth of osteoarthritis nutrition & food supplements market.



Europe Dominates the Market

Europe has been reported with the highest growth and the market is booming due to increasing geriatric population and government plans and efforts to encourage the usage of food supplements, which, in turn, have a positive impact on the market. North America is expected to increase in the coming future due to the factors, such as high prevalence of osteoarthritis, increased number of obese individuals, and rising geriatric population, which is fueling the market, globally.



Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: The Nature’s Bounty Co. acquired The Best Bar Ever, adding a delicious line of real-food nutrition bars to its growing portfolio of sports and nutrition products

The major players includes- Irwin Naturals, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Nature’s Bounty Co, Now Foods, Amway



Schiff Nutrition International Inc., BS Foods and Gnosis amongst others.



