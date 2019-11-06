The toys market in Europe at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Toys Market in Europe: About this market This toys market in Europe analysis considers sales from the construction or activity toys, action figures, and accessories, soft or plush toys, dolls and accessories, outdoor, sport, and model vehicle toys, games and puzzles, infant and preschool toys, and other products segments.

The sales are made through specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores, and department stores. Our analysis also considers the sales of European toys market in France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and ROE. In 2018, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of trained personnel who can provide accurate product information and the availability of a wide range of toys will significantly help the specialty stores segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global toys market report has observed market growth factors such as expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization, the emergence of eco-friendly toys, and presence of toy gifting culture. However, availability of counterfeit products, growing popularity of digital games and e-games, and presence of stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the toys market industry in Europe over the forecast period.



Toys Market in Europe: Overview



Emergence of eco-friendly toys



Parents and educators are increasingly opting for toys made from eco-friendly products owing to the several health hazards associated with synthetic raw materials in toys. In line with this, vendors have been focusing on the production of sustainable products to increase sales. Moreover, significant business opportunities in offering green toys have increased the entry of startups into the market. As a result, the emergence of eco-friendly toys will lead to the expansion of the toys market in Europe at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Rising popularity of construction toys



The demand for specialized construction toys is increasing. Several established and new vendors have been focusing on offering such toys to increase their customer base. Moreover, specialized toys render high product differentiation, which is essential for vendors and retailers to maintain their competitive edge. Therefore, the rising popularity of construction toys is one of the key trends that will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the toys market in Europe is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toys market manufacturers, which include Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Focusrite Plc, KORG Inc., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp.



Also, the European toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

