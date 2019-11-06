The global caustic soda market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

Global Caustic Soda Market: About this market Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide, is an odorless, highly corrosive, nonflammable white solid. It is generally produced as flakes or shiny pellets that make a slippery solution because it is highly water-soluble.

This caustic soda market analysis considers sales from the membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process. Our analysis also considers the sales of caustic soda in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the membrane cell process segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high output quality and energy efficiency of the process will play a significant role in the membrane cell process segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global caustic soda market report looks at factors such as increasing demand from the alumina industry, increasing pulp and paper production, and increasing adoption of PVC products. However, fluctuations in caustic soda prices, environmental concerns and health hazards, and the slowdown of the manufacturing sector in China may hamper the growth of the caustic soda industry over the forecast period.



Global Caustic Soda Market: Overview



Increasing adoption of PVC products



PVC is a thermoplastic polymer and is among one of the widely used polymers across the globe. It is used in the construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, textiles, and other industries. Nowadays, PVC is substituting a wide range of conventional products in various applications. Conventional materials like steel, iron, and copper are largely replaced by PVC pipes and fittings in construction applications. In flooring applications, PVC products are replacing wood, ceramic tiles, stone, marble, concrete, and other products. This demand for PVC products will lead to the expansion of the global caustic soda market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



Increasing the production capacity of caustic soda



One of the emerging trends is the increasing production capacity of caustic soda manufacturers. Vendors are heavily investing in expanding their caustic soda production capacity to meet the increasing demand from end-user industries. The consumption volume of alumina and pulp and paper is increasing in APAC, South America, and MEA resulting in the capacity expansion of caustic soda. Moreover, the high demand for caustic soda from the alumina and organics industries will surge the overall demand for caustic soda during the forecast period. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global caustic soda market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading caustic soda manufacturers, that include Arkema SA, Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., and Olin Corp.



Also, the caustic soda market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

