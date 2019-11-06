The growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, despite the decelerating growth momentum

Global Digital OOH Market: About this market Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising refers to a specific type of advertising that is done on large digital screens that are installed in crowded places.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital OOH Market 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016607/?utm_source=GNW

This digital OOH market analysis considers sales from both in-store advertising and outdoor advertising. Our analysis also considers the sales of digital OOH in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the in-store advertising segment had a significant market share. However, the outdoor advertising segment will account for the highest global digital out of home market share over the forecast period. Factors such as rising urbanization and increasing outdoor activities such as traveling, shopping, and dining will play a significant role in the outdoor advertising segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital OOH market report also looks at factors such as decline in competition from print advertising, benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisement, interactive OOH advertising. However, complex implementation requirements, growing digital advertisement on mobile devices, increasing advertisement over the Internet may hamper the growth of the digital OOH industry over the forecast period.



Global Digital OOH Market: Overview



Benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements



OOH advertising is one of the most effective platforms used to market any product, service, or solution to enhance the reach of a business. OOH advertisements might focus on target customers but can gain indiscriminate attention of all kinds of customers. This benefit offered by OOH leads companies to opt for OOH advertising. Retail displays and digital billboards offer flexibility that involves advances in visual technology and are sometimes also accompanied with audio technology. Digital signage display is the most preferred choice as they can integrate dynamic content, and it has proved to be a quicker and effective way of garnering consumer attention than print media This factor will contribute to the growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, despite the decelerating growth momentum.



Growth digital advertisements on mobile devices



OOH advertising has proved to be an effective method of reaching a large audience base at a single point of time. but it lacks a major marketing feature such as customization. Advertisers are using digital advertisements on mobile devices to advertise their products or services to consumers. Digital advertisements on mobile devices can be displayed using videos, multimedia messaging service, and mobile applications. Smartphones and other mobile devices are used to track user activities. analyze profiles. and display advertisements relevant to the consumer based on his/her usage and search terms. Thus, the increase in the adoption of digital advertisements on mobile devices will have a negative effect on the growth of the global digital OOH market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global digital OOH market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital OOH manufacturers, that include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OUTFRONT Media Inc., and Ströer SE & Co. KGaA.



Also, the digital OOH market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.