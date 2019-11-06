Global Sports Betting Market: About this market This sports betting market analysis considers sales through offline and online segments. Betting is prevalent across sports such as soccer, tennis, horse racing, baseball, basketball, cricket, and others.

Our analysis also considers sports betting in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as privacy and trust issues with online betting will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global sports betting report has observed market growth factors such as the digital revolution, increasing commercialization of sports events, and legalization of sports betting. However, stringent government regulations and restrictions, scandals and illegal practices in betting, and socioeconomic impact of sports betting may hamper the growth of the sports betting industry over the forecast period.



Global Sports Betting Market: Overview



Legalization of sports betting



The popularity of sports betting is growing owing to the legalization of the activity by many governments. As a result, the viewership for sports events will increase, augmenting revenues for sports associations and organizations. As a result, the legalization of sports betting will lead to the expansion of the sports betting market at a CAGR over 10% during the forecast period.



Emergence of machine learning in sports betting



The use of machine learning tools and methods is gaining prevalence in sport betting. This is because the technology can make almost precise to absolute accurate predictions. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global sports betting market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports betting manufacturers, which include 888 Holdings Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, and William Hill Plc.



Also, the Sports betting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

