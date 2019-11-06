The global data center market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

Global Data Center Market: About this market Data centers are centralized facilities used for data computing, processing, and storage. They include high-performance servers, networking equipment, storage arrays, and supporting services such as powering and cooling solutions.

This data center market analysis considers sales from IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the IT infrastructure segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in demand for computing power and storage to support the growth in global data traffic will play a significant role in the IT infrastructure segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center market report also looks at factors such as rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G, demand planning and expansion by hyper scalers, increase in strategic investments and partnerships. However, cybersecurity issues, time to market and high initial costs, increasing power consumption may hamper the growth of the data center industry over the forecast period.



Global Data Center Market: Overview



Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G



Enterprises use cloud solutions as they are convenient, cost-effective, offer the ease of storing data, and allow data recovery. The cloud provides users access to computing resources from any location at any time without the need for any supporting system hardware. With the increased use of cloud storage, there has been a rise in the demand for storage and data centers to store the information. Investments in 5G testing and deployment are driven by an increase in data traffic, owing to the rising adoption of loT devices and big data analytics as well as the growing consumption of online video and audio content. This demand for multi-cloud strategy and the advent of 5G technology will lead to the expansion of the global data center market at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.



The rise in adoption of edge computing



Edge computing is a network architecture, wherein the data is stored and processed near its origin. An edge server in this network serves as the connection between separate networks. The advantage of edge computing is that the stored content is close to the client machine, thereby reducing latency and improving server response. This type of network architecture was initially implemented by SMEs, but the growing demand for efficient and secure data management has spurred its implementation in the large-scale enterprise. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global data center market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center manufacturers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Also, the data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

