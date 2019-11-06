Global Respiratory Diagnostics Industry
Respiratory Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Tuberculosis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799512/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.8 Billion by the year 2025, Tuberculosis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$122.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$106.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tuberculosis will reach a market size of US$180.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$962.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Alere, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Cosmed Srl; Philips Healthcare; SDI Diagnostics; Seegene, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799512/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Respiratory Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Respiratory Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Respiratory Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories (End-Use) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Physician Offices (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 8: Physician Offices (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Physician Offices (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Tuberculosis (Disease) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Tuberculosis (Disease) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Tuberculosis (Disease) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Asthma (Disease) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Asthma (Disease) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Asthma (Disease) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Disease)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Disease)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 24: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Disease)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Diseases (Disease) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Diseases (Disease) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 28: United States Respiratory Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the United States
by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Respiratory Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Market for Respiratory Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Respiratory Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Respiratory Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Respiratory Diagnostics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Respiratory Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 59: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Respiratory Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in France by Disease:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Demand for Respiratory Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Italian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Disease:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Respiratory Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Respiratory Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Respiratory Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Spanish Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Respiratory Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Russia by Disease:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Respiratory Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 101: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 104: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Respiratory Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 109: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Disease: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Respiratory Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Indian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Review by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 129: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Respiratory Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Respiratory
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Respiratory Diagnostics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Respiratory Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Latin American Respiratory Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Respiratory Diagnostics Market by
Disease: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Respiratory Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 149: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Respiratory Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 154: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Disease:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Disease: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Historic
Market by Disease in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Respiratory Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Respiratory Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Market for Respiratory Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Respiratory Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease: 2018-2025
Table 188: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$
Million by Disease: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Respiratory Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Diagnostics Market by
Disease: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Diagnostics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Diagnostics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 201: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Disease for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Respiratory Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Respiratory Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Respiratory Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Disease: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Respiratory Diagnostics Market in Africa by Disease:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Respiratory Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Disease: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ALERE
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
COSMED SRL
PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
SDI DIAGNOSTICS
SEEGENE
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
BIOMÉRIEUX SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799512/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.