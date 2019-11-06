Global Revenue Assurance Industry
Revenue Assurance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 9%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$109.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$90.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$149.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$647.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accenture PLC; AMDOCS Ltd.; Ericsson AB; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; NEC Corporation; Nokia Networks; Subex Limited; Wedo Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Revenue Assurance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ACCENTURE PLC
AMDOCS
ERICSSON AB
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
NOKIA NETWORKS
SUBEX LIMITED
WEDO TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
