RF Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$924. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Oscilloscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oscilloscopes will reach a market size of US$54.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$270.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anritsu Company; B&K Precision Corporation; Chroma ATE, Inc.; Cobham PLC; ERA Instruments; EXFO, Inc.; Fortive Corporation; Freedom Communication Technologies; Giga-Tronics Inc.; Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (GW Instek); Infinite Electronics, Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Prisma Telecom Testing Srl; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; Saluki Technology; Teledyne Technologies, Inc.; Teradyne, Inc.; Viavi Solutions, Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

RF Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: RF Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: RF Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: RF Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Oscilloscopes (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Oscilloscopes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Oscilloscopes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Signal Generators (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Signal Generators (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Signal Generators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Spectrum Analyzers (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Network Analyzers (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Network Analyzers (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Network Analyzers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Benchtop (Form Factor) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Portable (Form Factor) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Portable (Form Factor) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Portable (Form Factor) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Modular (Form Factor) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Modular (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Modular (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US RF Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: RF Test Equipment Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: RF Test Equipment Market in the United States by Form

Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: RF Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: RF Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: RF Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: RF Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese RF Test Equipment Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European RF Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European RF Test Equipment Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 59: RF Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: RF Test Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: RF Test Equipment Market in France by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 66: French RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: RF Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: RF Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 72: German RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian RF Test Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian RF Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian RF Test Equipment Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom RF Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom RF Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: RF Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: RF Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: RF Test Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: RF Test Equipment Market in Russia by Form Factor: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 101: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: RF Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Form

Factor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: RF Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: RF Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: RF Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: RF Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: RF Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: RF Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean RF Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 129: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RF Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for RF Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form

Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific RF Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: RF Test Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American RF Test Equipment Market by Form

Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: RF Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 149: RF Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: RF Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: RF Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: RF Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: RF Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018

to 2025

Table 167: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by

Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic Market

by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: RF Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: RF Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Market for RF Test Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: RF Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian RF Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: RF Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 188: RF Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: RF Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian RF Test Equipment Market by Form

Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates RF Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: RF Test Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates RF Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 201: RF Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: RF Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form

Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East RF Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: RF Test Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African RF Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: RF Test Equipment Market in Africa by Form Factor: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African RF Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ANRITSU COMPANY

B&K PRECISION CORPORATION

CHROMA ATE

COBHAM PLC

ERA INSTRUMENTS

EXFO

FORTIVE CORPORATION

FREEDOM COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED

GOOD WILL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD. (GW INSTEK)

INFINITE ELECTRONICS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

PRISMA TELECOM TESTING SRL

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG

SALUKI TECHNOLOGY

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

TERADYNE

VIAVI SOLUTIONS

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799522/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.