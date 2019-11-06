Global RF Test Equipment Industry
RF Test Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$924. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Oscilloscopes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Oscilloscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Oscilloscopes will reach a market size of US$54.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$270.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anritsu Company; B&K Precision Corporation; Chroma ATE, Inc.; Cobham PLC; ERA Instruments; EXFO, Inc.; Fortive Corporation; Freedom Communication Technologies; Giga-Tronics Inc.; Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (GW Instek); Infinite Electronics, Inc.; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Prisma Telecom Testing Srl; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; Saluki Technology; Teledyne Technologies, Inc.; Teradyne, Inc.; Viavi Solutions, Inc.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
ANRITSU COMPANY
B&K PRECISION CORPORATION
CHROMA ATE
COBHAM PLC
ERA INSTRUMENTS
EXFO
FORTIVE CORPORATION
FREEDOM COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES
GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
GOOD WILL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD. (GW INSTEK)
INFINITE ELECTRONICS
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
PRISMA TELECOM TESTING SRL
ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG
SALUKI TECHNOLOGY
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
TERADYNE
VIAVI SOLUTIONS
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
