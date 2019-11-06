Global Ring Main Unit Industry

Ring Main Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gas will reach a market size of US$137.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$347.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; C&S Electric Ltd.; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Larsen & Toubro Ltd.; Ls Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.; Lucy Electric Uk Ltd.; Ormazabal Electric, S.L.U.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Tiepco





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

C&S ELECTRIC

CROMPTON GREAVES

EATON CORPORATION PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

LS INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS

LUCY ELECTRIC UK

LARSEN & TOUBRO

ORMAZABAL ELECTRIC, S.L.U.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TIEPCO



V. CURATED RESEARCH

