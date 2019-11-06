Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry
Rigid Plastic Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$98. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Bioplastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.6 Billion by the year 2025, Bioplastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bioplastics will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co., KG; Amcor Ltd.; Bemis Co., Inc.; Berry Plastics Corporation; Consolidated Container Company; Coveris Holdings SA; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Reynolds Group Holdings Limited; RPC Group PLC; Silgan Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rigid Plastic Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Rigid Plastic Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Food (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Food (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Food (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Beverage (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Beverage (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Cosmetics & Toiletries (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 22: Bottles & Jars (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Bottles & Jars (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Bottles & Jars (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Rigid Bulk Products (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Trays (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Trays (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Trays (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Tubs, Cups, & Pots (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Bioplastics (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Bioplastics (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Bioplastics (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 45: Polyethylene (PE) (Raw Material) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 48: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Raw Material)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 51: Polypropylene (PP) (Raw Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 52: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 53: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 54: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Raw Material) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 55: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 57: Polystyrene (PS) (Raw Material) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 60: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Raw Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 61: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 66: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018
to 2025
Table 68: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United States
by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 69: United States Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 70: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Canadian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rigid
Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Japanese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 97: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Europe in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: European Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 109: Rigid Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 112: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in France by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Raw
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Rigid Plastic Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 145: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 147: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 150: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Spanish Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 153: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 154: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Russia by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Russian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 163: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 167: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material:
2018-2025
Table 170: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rigid Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by
Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 184: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 192: Australian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 193: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 195: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Indian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review by Raw Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 202: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: South Korean Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Rigid Plastic Packaging in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rigid Plastic
Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rigid Plastic
Packaging: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 221: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 223: Latin American Demand for Rigid Plastic Packaging in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 229: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 230: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 231: Latin American Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by
Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 232: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 233: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 234: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 236: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 237: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 239: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 240: Argentinean Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 241: Rigid Plastic Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 242: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 243: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 245: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 246: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Brazil by Raw
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 249: Brazilian Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 250: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Mexican Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 252: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Mexican Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 255: Mexican Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Mexican Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 258: Mexican Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 259: Rest of Latin America Rigid Plastic Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 261: Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Rest of Latin America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799526/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.