Global Roof Insulation Industry

Roof Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 2%. Flat Roof, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Flat Roof will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$110.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flat Roof will reach a market size of US$487.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$882.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE; Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.; Berkshire Hathaway Inc.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; GAF; Kingspan Group PLC; Knauf Insulation; Owens Corning; Paroc Group Oy; Rockwool International A/S





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Roof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Roof Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Roof Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flat Roof (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Flat Roof (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Flat Roof (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pitched Roof (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Pitched Roof (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Pitched Roof (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Batts & Rolls (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Batts & Rolls (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Batts & Rolls (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Rigid Insulation (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Spray Applied (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Spray Applied (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Spray Applied (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Reflective Systems (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Reflective Systems (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Reflective Systems (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Roof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Roof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Roof Insulation Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Roof Insulation Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Roof Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Roof Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 62: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Roof Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Roof Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Roof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Roof Insulation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Roof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Roof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Roof Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: European Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: Roof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Roof Insulation Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Roof Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Roof Insulation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: French Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: German Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: German Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Demand for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Roof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Roof Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Roof Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Roof Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Roof Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 119: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Roof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Roof Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Roof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 137: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 147: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Roof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Roof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Australian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Roof Insulation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Roof Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Roof Insulation Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 186: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Roof Insulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Roof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Roof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Roof Insulation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Roof Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 215: Argentinean Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 216: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Roof Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Roof Insulation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 233: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 242: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Roof Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Roof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Roof Insulation Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: Roof Insulation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 254: Roof Insulation Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Market for Roof Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 260: Roof Insulation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 263: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Roof Insulation Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 265: Israeli Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Roof Insulation Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Roof Insulation Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 272: Israeli Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 273: Roof Insulation Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Roof Insulation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Roof Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Roof Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 281: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 283: Roof Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 285: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Roof Insulation Market in the United Arab Emirates:



