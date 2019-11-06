Global Rolling Stock Industry
Rolling Stock market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 3%. Turbocharged Locomotive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47 Billion by the year 2025, Turbocharged Locomotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$645.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$512.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Turbocharged Locomotive will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Alstom SA; Alucast Iran Co.; American Equipment Company; Balfour Beatty PLC; Bombardier, Inc.; CalAmp Corporation; Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW); Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CFA), S.A.; Crrc Corporation Ltd.; Deuta-Werke GmbH; Deutsche Bank AG; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Hyundai Rotem Company; Ingeteam Corporacion SA; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Lamifil NV; Legios; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Niigata Transys Co., Ltd.; Randon Implementos; Rhomberg Railway Technology GmbH; Siemens AG; Sinara Transport Machines; Stadler; Strukton; Talgo; Tech Mahindra Ltd.; Thales Group; The Urbanaut Company, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Transmashholding; UGL Rail (United Group Limited); Wabtec Corporation; Woojin Industrial System Co., Ltd.
