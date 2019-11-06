Global Roofing Chemicals Industry
Roofing Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$55. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 4%. Asphalt/Bituminous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799541/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.1 Billion by the year 2025, Asphalt/Bituminous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Asphalt/Bituminous will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Akzo Nobel NV; ALCHIMICA S.A.; BASF SE; Carlisle Companies, Inc.; Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA; DowDuPont, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Firestone Building Products Company; GAF Materials LLC (GAF); H.B. Fuller Company; Johns Manville Corporation; Maris Polymers SA; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; National Coatings Corporation; Neville Chemical Company; Owens Corning; Paramelt BV; Pidilite Industries Ltd.; Polygel Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Sika AG; Solvay SA; Toray Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799541/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Roofing Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Roofing Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Roofing Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bituminous Roofing (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 5: Bituminous Roofing (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 6: Bituminous Roofing (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Metal Roofing (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Metal Roofing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Metal Roofing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Elastomeric Roofing (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Elastomeric Roofing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Elastomeric Roofing (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Membrane Roofing (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Membrane Roofing (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Membrane Roofing (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: PVC Roofing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: PVC Roofing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: PVC Roofing (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Asphalt/Bituminous (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Asphalt/Bituminous (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Asphalt/Bituminous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Acrylic Resins (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Acrylic Resins (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Acrylic Resins (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Epoxy Resins (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Epoxy Resins (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Epoxy Resins (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Elastomers (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Elastomers (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Elastomers (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Styrene (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Styrene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Styrene (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Roofing Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Roofing Chemicals Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Roofing Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Roofing Chemicals Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Roofing Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Roofing Chemicals Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Roofing Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roofing
Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Roofing Chemicals Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Roofing Chemicals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Roofing Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Roofing Chemicals in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Roofing Chemicals Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Roofing Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Roofing Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Roofing Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Roofing Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Roofing Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Roofing Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Roofing Chemicals Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Roofing Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Roofing Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Roofing Chemicals Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: French Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Roofing Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Roofing Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Roofing Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand for Roofing Chemicals in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Roofing Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Italian Roofing Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Roofing Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Roofing Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Roofing Chemicals Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Roofing Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Roofing Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Roofing Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Roofing Chemicals Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Spanish Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Roofing Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Roofing Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Roofing Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Roofing Chemicals Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Roofing Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Roofing Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Roofing Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 115: Roofing Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Roofing Chemicals Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Roofing Chemicals Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Roofing Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Roofing Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Roofing Chemicals Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Indian Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Roofing Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Roofing Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Roofing Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Roofing Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Roofing Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Roofing Chemicals Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Roofing Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Roofing Chemicals Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Roofing Chemicals in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Roofing Chemicals Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Latin American Roofing Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Roofing Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Roofing Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Roofing Chemicals Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 155: Roofing Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Roofing Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Roofing Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Roofing Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Roofing Chemicals Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Roofing Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Roofing Chemicals Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Roofing Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Roofing Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Roofing Chemicals Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Roofing Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Roofing Chemicals Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Roofing Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roofing
Chemicals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Roofing Chemicals Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Market for Roofing Chemicals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Roofing Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Roofing Chemicals Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Roofing Chemicals Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Roofing Chemicals Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 194: Roofing Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roofing Chemicals in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Roofing Chemicals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Roofing Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Roofing Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Roofing Chemicals Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Roofing Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Roofing Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Roofing Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Roofing Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Roofing Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Roofing Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Roofing Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Roofing Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Roofing Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Roofing Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Roofing Chemicals Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Roofing Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ALCHIMICA S.A.
AKZO NOBEL NV
BASF SE
CARLISLE COMPANIES
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
DOWDUPONT
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS
GAF MATERIALS CORPORATION
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
MARIS POLYMERS SA
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
NATIONAL COATINGS CORPORATION
NEVILLE CHEMICAL COMPANY
OWENS CORNING
PARAMELT BV
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES
POLYGEL INDUSTRIES PVT.
SIKA AG
SOLVAY SA
TORAY INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799541/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.