Global Dental Cement Market (2019-2025)

The Global Dental Cement Market is expected to reach $2,049. 9 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6. 3% during 2019 -2025. The Asia Pacific region has been projected to grow more rapidly due to the growing numbers of dental restorations as well as increasing consumer spending capacity.

Furthermore, growing dental tourism is presenting an opportunity for industry players in emerging economies such as India. It is expected that these factors will strengthen the regional market.



Dental cement is used for filling the spaces between restorations and natural teeth. Also, the exact positioning of dental restorations is considered critical. Mercury amalgam and appropriate filling materials are secure to use in rebuilding the skin, such as gold alloys, composite resins, ceramics, and gold alloys.



Dental cement consists of a group of dental and orthodontic components. Temporary tooth restoration, cavity linings for pulpal protection, sedation as well as cementing fixed prosthodontic machinery are common applications.



Traditional cement is displayed as separate powder and liquid materials, blended manually to create a viscous liquid that, after application, forms a brittle solid. More sophisticated cement, including GIC, can also be presented in capsule shapes and mechanically blended with rotational or oscillating blending machines.



Dental implants are stored in temporary cement for a few hours, if required, to a few weeks. Dental implants, especially veneers, crowns, and bridges, are fixed into the mouth by permanent cement. Dental implants are placed on permanent cement once, and dentist carries on with the procedure. Dental implants or partial implants can be used with permanent cement onto natural, chipped or broken teeth, thus making permanent cement a flexible tool to make it available to the dentists. Temporary cement is a convenient tool for dental care for patients and can replace dental implants which have dropped out for any reason until the patient can arrange for the replacement of dental implants.



The dental cement market of materials has been divided into polycarboxylate, zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin-based, and others. The resin-based segment recorded the largest market share in 2018 and over the forecast period is expected to grow at a rapid pace. One of the most versatile dental cement is cement-based on the resin. The company has various useful properties, like thin film thickness and water insolubility, leading to an increased usage of metal castings, resin or ceramic inlays, orthodontic bands & brackets and ceramic veneers for cementation.



Some players participating in the global market are FGM Produtos Odontológicos; 3M Company; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Dentsply Sirona; Danaher Corporation; DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH; SDI Limited; SHOFU Dental GmbH; BISCO, Inc.; and Medental International, Inc. These players focus on strategies for growth such as dental device as well as material innovations, new products, and mergers and acquisitions.



In June 2019, Danaher (US) has acquired Envista Holdings Corporation for the enhancement of its dental business operations.



Likewise, in July 2017, Ivoclar (Europe) took over Kapanu AG for complementing its dental business. The same year in September, Ivoclar acquired Sagemax Bioceramics for the expansion of its business.



The report highlights the adoption of Dental Cement globally. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Zinc-Oxide Eugenol, Polycarboxylate, Zinc Phosphate, Glass Ionomer, Resin Based and Other Materials. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pulpal Protection, Luting, Restorations and Surgical Dressing. Based on Category, the market is segmented into Permanent and Temporary. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Dental Cement market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key market participants profiled in the report are FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Shofu Dental GmbH, SDI Ltd, Bisco, Inc., GC Corporation, 3M Company and Danaher Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material



• Zinc-Oxide Eugenol



• Polycarboxylate



• Zinc Phosphate



• Glass Ionomer



• Resin Based and



• Other Materials



By Application



• Pulpal Protection



• Luting



• Restorations and



• Surgical Dressing



By Category



• Permanent



• Temporary



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• FGM Produtos Odontológicos



• Ivoclar Vivadent AG



• Dentsply Sirona, Inc.



• DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH



• Shofu Dental GmbH



• SDI Ltd.



• Bisco, Inc.



• GC Corporation



• 3M Company and



• Danaher Corporation



