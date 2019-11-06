The Global Hair Restoration Services Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

Hair restoration has become a popular surgical procedure for the treatment of baldness or hair loss (alopecia). This cosmetic surgery is conducted on men and women who suffer extreme thinning hair, hair loss, or bald spots.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Restoration Services Market (2019-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826085/?utm_source=GNW

Hair loss and baldness are common in males, primarily due to genetic factors and age.



The increasing rate of patients suffering from alopecia is a major factor that is boosting the demand for hair restoration service market. As stated by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, over one million hair transplant surgeries have been performed in 2014, across the globe. The study also stated that among the total surgeries performed, 89% were conducted on the scalp area and 11% were targeted in the non-scalp areas. Furthermore, 87.3% of surgical patients were males, whereas 13.4% of patients were females.



The major market players competing in the hair restoration services market are Direct Hair Implantation International, Bosley Inc., iGrow Laser, Elite Hair Restoration, NeoGraft, National Hair Centers, Lexington Intl., Bernstein Medical, LLC, and Cole Hair Transplant Group. The market players are adopting progressive strategies to leverage the opportunities of the market. Companies are focusing on innovative strategies to compete in the market space.



For example, Dr. U Devices Inc. came into a partnership with Mamba Instruments S. A. In November 2018, Dr. U Devices Inc. the developer of Dr. UGraft Revolution Hair Transplant System came into a partnership and license agreement with South America’s popular hair transplant surgeon who is also the founder of Mamba Instruments S.A. HairMax introduced ACCELER8™ Hair Booster + Nutrients in December 2018. It is a bioactive treatment to protect patients from hair loss.



Restoration Robotics, Inc., announced its approval of CE Mark for selling the ARTAS iX™ System with implantation functionality in Europe. The CE Mark approval follows the company’s receipt in January 2019 of ISO 13485:2016 ARTAS iX Certification. With this consent, ARTAS users in Europe will be able to leverage the company’s new platform that includes new implantation functionality, optimizes clinical outcomes, and further enhances the workflow of hair recovery processes. Through the global marketing team and distributor associates, the company will proceed to buy in these geographies as we retain our concentrate on extending our global business existence.



In July 2018, DHI launched DPR 360 program with Medical School of the University of Athens focusing on scientific approach in the diagnosis of hair loss. Glenmark launched hair loss treatment product in Russia. Glenmark Impex LLC, a subsidiary of the business, will solely market the item designed for male and female patients in Russia under a licensing agreement with Denmark’s Pharma Medico ApS.



ZAOL Doctor’s Order is now accessible for the first time in the U.S. as a pioneering, clinically verified skin and scalp treatment with an advanced new method of application. Famous for its development in South Korea and supported by the leading company in the German biopharmaceutical sector, Dr. Niedermaier, ZAOL Doctor’s Order operates on transforming skin from the inside out, handling the scalp with specific nutrients to regenerate hair follicles, optimizing good skin development.



RepliCel Life Sciences Inc., a business that manufactures aesthetics and orthopedics methods of the next generation, is pleased to announce that their First-in-Japan strategy will be resumed. Working with sector officials, CJ PARTNERS, the company has launched a program in Japan to accomplish its objective of releasing its cell therapy goods in Japan sooner than anywhere else in the globe would be possible. Due to this distinctive chance, the next-phase tests of the Company will be carried out in Japan.



Bosley, which has been a world champion in hair restoration for over 40 years, is launching the Bosley Revitalizer Laser Hair Restoration system, which encourages hair growth for everyone at home. The Bosley Revitalizer is a mobile, wearable laser treatment device that utilizes low-level laser therapy (LLLT) clinical resistance equipment to assist prevents hair loss, improve and thicken hair.



In the hair transplant services industry, manufacturers are making attempts to maintain their impactful business presence. Major key players are more focused on strategic techniques like novel product launches, regional expansion and capacity; steady growth and demand for collaboration and partnerships are expected to drive the market. For example, laser devices from HairMax Inc. have been approved by ANVISA, which has been very advantageous for the growth and expansion of the company’s product portfolio.



Escalating brand approvals improves the accessibility of business products and thus enhances the market growth. In addition, some of the other factors affecting and deducing market growth are media influence, film and fashion sector development, beauty and appearance peer stress, etc. In deriving market growth, some health aspects also perform an important part. These are accidents, genetic problems, illnesses such as cancer or chemotherapy that trigger hair loss combined with the increasing amount of hair transplant clinics and services that drive the expansion of the industry.



The report highlights the adoption of Hair Restoration Services globally. Based on Service Provider, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Surgical Centers. Based on Gender, the market is segmented into Male, and Female. Based on Service type, the market is segmented into Follicular Unit Extraction, Follicular Unit Transplantation, Laser Treatment, Follicular Unit Strip Surgery and Other services. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Hair Restoration Services market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



The major market players expanding their reach in the global hair restoration services market are Allergan PLC, Direct Hair Implantation Ltd., Bosley, Inc. (Aderans Company Limited), National Hair Centers (GD&D Hair Solutions), Venus Concept Ltd. (NeoGraft Solutions), Lexington Intl. LLC, Bernstein Medical PC, Theradome, Inc., Elite Hair Restoration Ltd. and IllumiFlow.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Service Provider



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Surgical Centers



By Gender



• Male



• Female



By Service Type



• Follicular Unit Extraction



• Follicular Unit Transplantation



• Laser Treatment



• Follicular Unit Strip Surgery



• Other services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled:



• Allergan PLC



• Direct Hair Implantation Ltd.



• Bosley, Inc. (Aderans Company Limited)



• National Hair Centers (GD&D Hair Solutions)



• Venus Concept Ltd. (NeoGraft Solutions)



• Lexington Intl. LLC



• Bernstein Medical PC



• Theradome, Inc.



• Elite Hair Restoration Ltd.



• IllumiFlow

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.