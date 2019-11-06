The Global Hip Replacement Implants Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025)

Hip implants are an efficient treatment option for several hip-related problems and are one of the standard treatments preferred by surgeons. The hip replacement market witnesses significant opportunities to deliver high-quality treatment with the existence of hip implants.

Hip replacement surgery is done through the standard diagnostic and treatment procedures. This is also used to treat hemiarthroplasty, arthroscopy, and resurfacing of the hip socket.



The surgery uses multi-modality imaging systems like CT, MRI, and ultrasound, to treat and to help in robotic surgery. The total hip replacement implant includes the femoral head and resurfacing of the damaged socket. The implant procedure eases the movement of the prosthetic femoral head within the prosthetic socket. The parts used in replacement surgeries are ceramic, plastic, or metal. These are used with different kinds of combinations including ceramic on plastic, metal or plastic, or metal-on-metal. Musculoskeletal disease and trauma & injury management procedures are carried out with a wide range of hip implants delivered by various vendors in the market.



Hip replacement surgeries are usually necessary when the hip joint gets worn or damaged to the degree of reduced mobility and pain even during rest. Osteoarthritis is the most common cause of hip replacement surgery. Rheumatoid arthritis is also a possible cause of hip joint damage. Total hip replacements have become increasingly popular with leaps and bounds, with the very actions which are impossible with bad hips and legs. An overwhelming ratio is significantly subdued after surgery for patients choosing replacement hips and improving their joint function. The increased satisfaction of patients has prompted more individuals to have these procedures. The factors for this inclination include the fact that baby boomers are aging now, and the life expectancy keeps rising and the obesity widespread means people are putting more wear and tear on their weight-bearing joints.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Stryker Corporation and Johnson & Johnson are some of the forerunners in the Hip Replacement Implants Market. DePuy, a Johnson & Johnson company has acquired navigation software from JointPoint Inc. in order to improve the surgical outcomes in hip replacement. Stryker has taken over NOVADAQ for expanding its instruments portfolio which delivers enhanced visualizations in reconstructive procedures.



Companies such as ConMed Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Corin Group PLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Colfax Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Exactech, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Hip Replacement Implants Market. MicroPort has signed an agreement with Wiltrom Medical for developing fixation products. Zimmer came into partnership with Apple in which Apple will develop an app for guiding the surgeons in preparation, recovery and rehab tasks of patients. MicroPort has launched Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System for the patients in US which are used in surgery of total hip replacement.



Key Strategies deployed in Hip Replacement Implants Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Oct 2018 - Zimmer came into partnership with Apple in which Apple will develop an app for guiding the surgeons in preparation, recovery and rehab tasks of patients.



Aug 2017 - MicroPort has signed an agreement with Wiltrom Medical for developing fixation products.



Jun 2017 - Corin came into partnership with Simpleware in order to develop hip replacement systems.



Nov 2016 - Stryker came into partnership with Indo UK Institute of Health for expanding its footprint in India by delivering orthopedic care to patients in India.



Product Launches and Expansions



July 2019 - DePuy, a Johnson & Johnson company expanded its reach to Ireland by opening a new state-of-art manufacturing site in order to support the joint reconstruction business.



Mar 2019 - Smith & Nephew launched NAVIO 7.0, handheld robotic surgical system in order to improve the experience of surgeon while making implants.



Mar 2019 - DJO Global, a Colfax company launched ADAPTABLE™ Surgical Arm which is designed for safe Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA); it reduces the assistants in operating room.



Apr 2018 - B. Braun has opened five new facilities in Penang for expansion of its global footprint.



Mar 2018 - Corin introduced the Trinity Dual Mobility System, an implant technology launched for improving the motion range in hip replacement.



Dec 2017 - B. Braun has expanded its reach to South Africa by opening a new subsidiary in Zambia focusing on development of new products.



Aug 2017 - MicroPort has launched Procotyl® Prime Acetabular Cup System for the patients in US which are used in surgery of total hip replacement.



July 2017 - Corin opened a new headquarter in Florida in order to enhance its business operations.



Jun 2017 - Exactech has expanded its reach to Japan by launching knee, shoulder and hip replacement systems.



Mar 2017 - Corin released its Optimized Positioning System (OPS™) System for hip replacement in order to make implants in safe zone.



Feb 2017 - MicroPort expanded its operations to India by opening a new subsidiary in order to expand its business.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Sep 2019 - DePuy, a Johnson & Johnson company has acquired navigation software from JointPoint Inc. in order to improve the surgical outcomes in hip replacement.



Jul 2019 - Smith & Nephew acquired Atracsys Sàrl in order to complement its digital surgery system.



Mar 2019 - Smith & Nephew announced the acquisition of joint reconstruction business from Brainlab in order to expand its digital surgery system.



Jan 2019 - ConMed tookover Buffalo Filter in order to enhance its product portfolio related to surgical equipment.



Oct 2018 - Stryker has acquired Invuity, Inc. for developing instruments which delivers enhanced visualization for orthoapedic and other clinical applications.



May 2018 - DePuy, a Johnson & Johnson company tookover Medical Enterprises Distribution, LLC in order to use its automated ME1000 Surgical Impactor which is used in hip replacements.



Sep 2017 - Stryker has taken over NOVADAQ for expanding its instruments portfolio which delivers enhanced visualizations in reconstructive procedures.



Jul 2017 - ConMed announced the acquisition of ExoShape® ACL Fixation System from MedShape in order to expand its reconstruction surgery system.



Aug 2016 - Zimmer acquired CD Diagnostics in order to expand its business in surgeries.



Apr 2016 - Stryker has purchased Stanmore Implants from SIW Holdings Limited in order to enhance the implant systems portfolio.



Jan 2016 - ConMed acquired SurgiQuest for the expansion of surgical business.



Dec 2015 - ConMed took over KFx Medical for strengthening its fixation devices.



The report highlights the adoption of Hip Replacement Implants globally. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Metal-on-Metal, Metal-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-on-Metal and Ceramic-on-Ceramic. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Total Hip, Partial Femoral Head, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Hip. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals & Surgery Centers and Other End Use. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Hip Replacement Implants market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key market participants profiled in this report includes Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Exactech, Inc., Corin Group PLC, Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc.) and Johnson & Johnson.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Metal-on-Metal



• Metal-on-Polyethylene



• Ceramic-on-Polyethylene



• Ceramic-on-Metal and



• Ceramic-on-Ceramic



By Product



• Total Hip



• Partial Femoral Head



• Hip Resurfacing and



• Revision Hip



By End Use



• Orthopedic Clinics



• Hospitals & Surgery Centers and



• Other End Use



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled:



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



• Stryker Corporation



• MicroPort Scientific Corporation



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• ConMed Corporation



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Exactech, Inc.



• Corin Group PLC



• Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc.) and



• Johnson & Johnson

