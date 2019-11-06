LifeSci Public Relations Appoints Vicki O’Neil as Creative Director

Under O’Neil’s leadership, LifeSci Public Relations to grow its full-service creative department with digital, print and interactive capabilities

LifeSci Public Relations LLC ( LifeSci PR ) today announced that Vicki O'Neil has been named creative director. O'Neil will lead the company's fast-growing full-service creative department and joins the agency with over a decade of experience in healthcare marketing and advertising. Most recently, she built and managed integrated creative solutions for large brands including Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead, Pacira, Regeneron and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals.



“Adding Vicki to the team is a significant event in the development of our agency’s fully integrated corporate and commercial communications platform,” said Matt Middleman, M.D., CEO of LifeSci PR. “Her leadership style, breadth of creative repertoire and track record of innovation is perfectly matched with our agency’s approach to growth and expansion. Vicki will provide the creative leadership needed to ensure the successful execution of our corporate and commercial communications campaigns.”

O’Neil has over a decade of creative leadership and brand-building experience. Throughout her career, she has directed creative campaigns for a variety of companies and products within a range of marketing and advertising arenas. Prior to joining LifeSci, Vicki led creative initiatives and product launches at NPG Health across a range of therapeutic areas including diabetes, HIV, oncology and cardiovascular disease for blockbuster brands such as Tresiba, Descovy, Genvoya, Odefsey, Eylea and OFEV. Before NPG Health, Vicki spearheaded the in-house creative capabilities for Vida Group International where she managed all creative activities including print, web, email and social media campaigns for several brands. She began her career at Ferrara & Co. Advertising (acquired by Pure Red in 2015) where she developed marketing collateral for clients such as First Response, Orajel, and ARM & HAMMER. Vicki graduated with a bachelor’s degree in graphic illustration from the Academy of Art University of San Francisco. Her education included post-baccalaureate training in biology and anatomy.

“Joining LifeSci PR to collaborate with a team this unique is a tremendous opportunity,” said Vicki. “The team of scientists, physicians and seasoned communications professionals will allow me to execute creatively with a level of scientific and medical sophistication unmatched in the industry. I’m genuinely impressed by LifeSci’s culture of creativity, proactivity and willingness to think outside-the-box. Expanding the agency’s creative department allows us to offer services well beyond those of our peers. I look forward to building a full-service creative department using digital, print and interactive platforms.”

About LifeSci Public Relations

LifeSci Public Relations (LifeSci PR) is a global communications and marketing agency focused in life science and medical technology. Our unique team of physicians, scientists and communications industry veterans are expertly positioned with technical knowledge and creative talent to propel businesses forward. We have integrated capabilities in public relations, social and digital media, creative and marketing communications. LifeSci PR is proudly part of the LifeSci Partners family of companies with a long track record as strategic advisors in the healthcare industry. LifeSci PR is headquartered in New York City and operates globally in the U.S., Canada, Europe, U.K., Israel, Australia and Asia.

