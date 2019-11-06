Carousel Industries Joins RingCentral’s New Platinum Partner Program

Reserved for only the most strategic partners, Carousel is recognized for its robust cloud contact center and UC&C engineering capabilities

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success, today announced that it has been named a Platinum Partner by RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. A designation held by RingCentral’s most strategic partners, Carousel’s Platinum Partner status is testament to the company’s engineering talent, services capabilities, and commitment to customer success.



Carousel customers will benefit deeply from this elevated status. The company will receive operational and technical resources and executive-level RingCentral support only made available through this Platinum Partner status. Combined with Carousel’s world-class Net Promoter Score of 70 and its unwavering pursuit of success, customers can now take advantage of an entire portfolio of solutions with the best in high touch services and support. Additionally, with a rich history of partnership with Avaya as a Diamond Partner, and now a RingCentral Platinum Partner, Carousel is uniquely well positioned to support all possible paths to cloud migration and is well versed in cultivating migration strategies tailored to the individual and changing needs of the customer.

“Serving as a RingCentral Platinum Partner is evidence of Carousel’s rigorous customer success standards and technical expertise,” said Rick Houlihan, VP of Cloud Services, Carousel. “It is our honor to continue being a RingCentral preferred partner and bring cloud UC&C and contact center technology to our more than 6,000 enterprise customers who benefit from our services each and every day.”

“We’ve consistently looked at Carousel as a strong leader in delivering cloud technology solutions thanks in part to its engineering expertise and ability to exceed customer needs,” said Zane Long, SVP of Global Channel Sales, RingCentral. “On behalf of all of us at RingCentral, I am ecstatic to continue partnering with Carousel to help enterprises benefit from the power of the cloud to deliver true impact to their businesses.”

“Due to the newly formed strategic partnership between RingCentral and Avaya, Carousel is in a truly unique position to serve businesses,” added Houlihan. “As Avaya’s U.S. Partner of the Year and now as a Platinum Partner in RingCentral’s Program, Carousel can help businesses navigate and gain incredible value from two of the leading cloud communications solutions providers in the world.”

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers. To learn more, please visit CarouselIndustries.com .

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

