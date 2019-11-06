Aspen Group, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Anne McNamara, Ph.D., RN to Chief Nursing Officer for Aspen Group, Inc.

Dr. McNamara to Become an Executive Officer of the Company and Oversee the Nursing Programs for both Aspen University and United States University

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it has promoted Anne McNamara, Ph.D., RN to Chief Nursing Officer of the Company.



In her new role as Chief Nursing Officer at Aspen Group, Inc., Dr. McNamara will provide academic and strategic oversight for Aspen Group’s nursing programs at Aspen University and United States University. Dr. McNamara’s background as a nationally recognized nursing leader with over 40 years of experience makes her uniquely suited for this role with her extensive knowledge of both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs.

Dr. McNamara is responsible for identifying new pre-licensure campus locations, working with state education departments and Boards of Nursing to approve new programs, developing and implementing clinical partnerships, overseeing the appointment of campus directors, and ensuring the achievement of quality student outcomes. Dr. McNamara has a proven track record of managing nursing schools that deliver high passing scores on the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX), a crucial metric used by prospective students to evaluate a nursing school.

Since May 2018, Dr. McNamara, formally the Dean of Nursing & Health Sciences at Grand Canyon University and the former Academic President of Galen College of Nursing, has served as Chief Nursing Officer for Aspen University managing all aspects of the Company’s first Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) pre-licensure campus as well as the recently opened BSN pre-licensure campus embedded in the HonorHealth system. Both campuses are located in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. McNamara has provided academic oversight for the curriculum, execution of program policies and procedures, as well as the design and build out of the pre-licensure campuses.

“Dr. McNamara’s tenure in nursing education and her extensive network of relationships with healthcare systems and organizations across the U.S. make her the ideal leader for Aspen Group Inc.’s nursing programs. Anne is overseeing the multicity rollout of Aspen University’s pre-licensure campuses, a critical foundation of our long-term growth strategy. By making her a member of our AGI executive team and expanding her influence in our programs, we are recognizing the significance of her contribution to our Company,” said Michael Mathews, Aspen Group, Inc. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Aspen is committed to developing high quality nursing programs that impact the critical nurse shortage in the U.S. According to the American Nurses Association, more than one million new registered nurses will be needed by 2022 to fulfill the country’s health care needs.”

Aspen’s innovative hybrid (online/on-campus) program allows the majority of credits to be completed online (83 of 120 credits or 69%), with pricing offered at Aspen’s current low tuition rates of $150 per credit hour for online general education courses and $325 credit hour for online core Nursing courses. For high school students with no prior college credits, the total tuition and fees for the program is less than $50,000. Compared to the leading Nursing schools in the U.S., Aspen’s total tuition and fees is over 40% lower for high school graduates who complete the entire 120-credit program.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

