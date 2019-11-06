SecureAuth Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Consumer Authentication

SecureAuth named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Innovation Leader



/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureAuth Corp ., the secure identity company, today announced that its flagship identity and access management solution, the SecureAuth ® Identity Platform , was named as a Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Consumer Authentication. The annual report places SecureAuth in the Leaders segment in three categories, including Overall Leader, Product Leader, and Innovation Leader based on evaluation criteria of functionality and usability, use cases, experiences, and business rules.

“SecureAuth should be on the shortlist for any consumer authentication RFP, but especially for organizations needing high assurance and secure solutions.”

- KuppingerCole, Leadership Compass for Consumer Authentication, 2019

KuppingerCole recognizes SecureAuth for its “very strong product with broad support of authenticators, granular risk engine, and threat intelligence utilization.” In addition, the report’s evaluation-at-a-glance table shows SecureAuth achieved the highest rating in the categories for Security, Functionality, Integration, and Usability.

Read the full KuppingerCole Leadership Compass here .

The distinction acknowledges SecureAuth’s continuation in enhancing the Identity Platform and Intelligent Identity Cloud products and transforming into a leader in identity security for large organizations. It is the latest distinction for SecureAuth, which was named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Access Management as well as a Leader in the 2018 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Adaptive Authentication .

SecureAuth’s vision is to empower customers digitizing their business, needing to safeguard workforce and consumer identities, protect the business and assets while providing the most seamless user experience possible. Business and consumer portals are an attractive target for cyber criminals due to the volume of users and data they obtain. With the increasing frequency of data breaches and an unprecedented number of compromised credentials available on the dark web, strengthening consumer authentication is a high priority for security and risk management professionals. SecureAuth serves organizations of all sizes across all industry verticals for modern and flexible identity security solutions. With 34 patents issued and pending and 225 employees, SecureAuth protects over 600 companies.

The Leadership Compass is an annual report that provides a comprehensive overview of the market for Consumer Authentication (also known as Consumer Identity and Access Management [CIAM]), products and services. It examines the market segment, vendor product and services functionality, market share and innovative approaches, providing a compass to help security and risk management professionals find the service that best meets their needs.

About SecureAuth

SecureAuth, the secure identity company, provides the most advanced identity security solution for large organizations globally to enable secure access to systems, applications, and data. Our customers leverage our flexible, enterprise-grade identity and access platform coupled with the SecureAuth Intelligent Identity Cloud service to deliver the most secure, frictionless user experience for their customers, partners and employees, everywhere, exponentially reducing the threat surface, enabling user adoption and meeting business demands. To learn more, visit www.secureauth.com , or connect with us at info@secureauth.com , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

