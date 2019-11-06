ManTech Wins $132 Million Army Award for Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS-A)

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC), Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors Directorate (IEW&SD), and Intelligence Support Division (ISD), to provide full lifecycle software and systems engineering for Army’s Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS-A) Family of Systems (FoS).



“Under this new five-year $132 million task order, ManTech will advance warfighters’ access to mission-critical intelligence at the tactical edge, securely, reliably and at speed,” said Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “By Bringing Digital to the Mission®, we help ensure the success and safety of American troops for the full range of ground and air support scenarios, whether on the battlefield, in special ops, or in-close monitoring of hostile forces.”

ManTech will provide software integration and build services, cybersecurity, configuration management (CM), verification and validation (V&V), infrastructure, and logistics services in support of the SEC mission. Specific sustainment support includes maintenance for DCGS-A FoS post deployment and post production software sustainment (PDDS/PPSS) efforts such as Counter Intelligence/Human Intelligence Automated Reporting and Collection System (CHARCS), Machine Foreign Language Translation System (MFLTS), and Tactical Intelligence Ground Station (TGS).



About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

