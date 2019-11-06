Teewinot Life Sciences to Participate at the 2nd Annual Cowen Cannabis Conference in Boston

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation (“Teewinot” or the “Company”), a global leader in the biosynthetic production of cGMP cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs as new chemical entities, today announced Steve Orndorff Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, will participate on a Biosynthesis panel at Cowen’s 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference being held from November 12-13 2019 at the InterContinental hotel.



Panel Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: 8:50-9:35 AM ET

Location: Rose Kennedy Ballroom, InterContinental Boston

About Teewinot Life Sciences

Teewinot Life Sciences is a global leader in the biosynthetic development and production of cannabinoids and their derivatives for consumer and pharmaceutical products. The Company is leveraging a unique integrated biocatalytic and chemical synthesis platform, that allows the production of an unprecedented range of cannabinoids and cannabinoid NCEs from bench to cGMP manufacturing. This platform supports Teewinot’s drug discovery programs as well as industry partnerships for pharmaceutical and consumer product development. Teewinot is revolutionizing the synthetic cannabinoid space with its cost-effective, commercial scale approach to meet the global growing demand for cannabinoid-based products to address unmet health, wellness, and therapeutic needs.

About CannSynthesis®

CannSynthesis® is the world’s only patent-protected biocatalytic process for the production of rare cannabinoids from bench to cGMP commercial scale. It utilizes a modular approach for bioreactions to produce specific rare cannabinoids at high titer and purity with high efficiency and speed. The biocatalytic process is complemented with a variety of proprietary chemical transformations to convert the biologically-derived cannabinoids into other rare cannabinoids. Today, this platform allows for Teewinot to deliver the widest and most diverse range of cannabinoids for the growing market demand.

Forward Looking Statements

