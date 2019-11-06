MediWound to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 14

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, November 14, 2019.



Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 14 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-Free: 877-602-7189 Israel Toll-Free: 1 809 315 362 International: 678-894-3057 Conference ID: 7077178 Webcast: https://mediwound.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.



About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid® has demonstrated in clinical trials, with statistical significance the ability to non-surgically and rapidly remove the eschar earlier and without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound's second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .

Contacts: Sharon Malka Jeremy Feffer Chief Executive Officer Managing Director MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC ir@mediwound.com jeremy@LifeSciAdvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.