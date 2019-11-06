Rabbit Launches Portable Charging Stations Across Atlanta

First Debuted in Nashville, Rabbit Announces Its Second Major City Rollout in Atlanta to Keep Consumers Safe and Connected

First launched in Nashville last week, Rabbit’s mobile phone charging service continues to aggressively rollout in other large cities across the U.S. Rabbit is now live throughout Atlanta at popular venues, such as Topgolf Atlanta, Buckhead Saloon and Mango’s, with additional charging stations becoming available daily across the greater Atlanta-area.

Rabbit keeps consumers safe and connected. Users can now affordably rent a portable charging pack and keep their phone with them while it charges. The packs, also known as ‘Carrots’, can be activated and returned at any Rabbit kiosk located throughout the city. They cost just 99¢ per hour with a daily maximum charge of $4.95. The user can also choose to own the battery and recharge it themselves for $39.95.

“Rabbit keeps everyone safe, and everyone connected. From the 19-year-old college student, to the 50-year-old business executive. That’s why we will always offer our kiosk for free to the universities, and never charge students more than 99¢ an hour,” said CEO Nathan Ruff.

After downloading the Rabbit mobile app, users simply scan a QR code in order to rent a Carrot charging pack. Each Carrot has the capacity to provide a phone with two full charges. The Carrots are roughly the size of an iPhone X. Each Carrot has an iPhone, Micro USB, and USB-C cords built-in covering 98% of all phones on the market. Consumers can check the Rabbit app to see where the nearest charging kiosks are for pickup or drop-off locations.

Merchants receive the Rabbit kiosk units at no cost, and also receive 20 percent of the revenue the Rabbit kiosk produces. Additionally, Rabbit provides customers with live chat support to manage each kiosk and mobile charging pack. More information on becoming a merchant can be found at https://merchant.findarabbit.com/ .

Rabbit can be downloaded on your mobile device at https://userabbit.com/ .

About Rabbit

Rabbit is a charging solutions company, with a large network of small power brick rental kiosks for people on the go. The charging stations are placed in major markets and can be found in hotels, bars, restaurants, and local venues. Rabbit is the first company in the U.S. with this type of service. Rabbit founder and CEO Nathan Ruff, 25 years old, started his first business at the age of 12. For more information, visit https://userabbit.com/ .

